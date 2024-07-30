Former UCF standout Joe Burnett steps down as Eustis head football coach
High school football practices just started up in the Sunshine State and a surprise resignation by a head coach has already taken place.
Joe Burnett confirmed with SBLive Sports that he has stepped as Eustis High School's head football coach. Burnett did not state why he was stepping away as the program's head coach. The former UCF defensive back was heading into his first season as the Panthers' lead man.
Burnett was replacing Frank Scott, who left Eustis to take the vacant head coaching position at Leesburg High School.
Just this past weekend, Burnett attended Florida Citrus Sports High School Football Media Day at Camping World Stadium with several Panthers' players.
During his time at UCF, Burnett ranked second in Conference-USA all-time with 16 career interceptions. The cornerback also set UCF career records for most punt returns (96) and the most interception return yards with 262. Burnett was inducted into UCF's Hall of Fame in 2022 for his accomplishments as a Knight.
After college, Burnett was selected No. 168 of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Burnett played in the NFL from 2009-2011. He then went on to play for the Arena Football League's Jacksonville Sharks before starring for the Canadian Football League's Edmonton Eskimos, Calgary Stampeders and Montreal Alouettes.
Scott led the program from 2020-2023, compiling an overall record of 23-17 and qualifying for the playoffs three of his four seasons guiding the Panthers.
“Blessed and honored to be able to lead Eustis High School football program for the last 4 years,” Scott said last year after stepping down at Eustis. “Mr. Clark has been super supportive and provided me and my staff with everything we needed to be successful. I’m proud of what we have accomplished here at Eustis High School and look forward to the next chapter.”
Eustis was coming off a solid 2023 season, in which Scott led the Panthers to a 7-4 record and reaching the Class 2S postseason. The Panthers ended up falling to Cocoa 54-7 in the region quarterfinal round.
