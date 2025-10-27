Four-star combo guard commits to FAU
Felipe Quiñones, a Class of 2026 four-star guard out of Bradenton, Florida, committed to Florida Atlantic University men’s basketball on Monday.
Paul Biancardi, ESPN’s recruiting director, first reported on Quiñones’ commitment via social media.
Quiñones, a 6-foot-4 combo guard, recently transferred to Columbus High School in Miami after two seasons at IMG Academy. He is currently ranked 68th in the latest Sportscenter NEXT 100.
Before he chose the Owls, Quiñones had offers from Baylor, California, Cincinnati, Florida State, Memphis, Michigan, Ole Miss, Purdue and UCF.
Quiñones joined a Columbus Explorers’ squad that went 30-3 and captured their fourth-straight Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 7A title in the 2024-25 season.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App