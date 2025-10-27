High School

Four-star combo guard commits to FAU

Felipe Quiñones recently transferred from IMG Academy to Columbus HS

Kevin L. Smith

Four-star combo guard Felipe Quinones, out of Bradenton, Florida, committed to FAU on Monday.
Felipe Quiñones, a Class of 2026 four-star guard out of Bradenton, Florida, committed to Florida Atlantic University men’s basketball on Monday.

Paul Biancardi, ESPN’s recruiting director, first reported on Quiñones’ commitment via social media.

Quiñones, a 6-foot-4 combo guard, recently transferred to Columbus High School in Miami after two seasons at IMG Academy. He is currently ranked 68th in the latest Sportscenter NEXT 100.

Before he chose the Owls, Quiñones had offers from Baylor, California, Cincinnati, Florida State, Memphis, Michigan, Ole Miss, Purdue and UCF.

Quiñones joined a Columbus Explorers’ squad that went 30-3 and captured their fourth-straight Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 7A title in the 2024-25 season.

KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

