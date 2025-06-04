Four-Star DB Justice Fitzpatrick Commits to Georgia Bulldogs Over Alabama, LSU
The Georgia Bulldogs continue to heat up the recruiting trail for the 2026 class, with the latest being St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) four-star rising senior defensive back Justice Fitzpatrick committing to the University of Georgia on Tuesday night.
Georgia Lands Another Top-50 National Recruit
Fitzpatrick chose the Bulldogs over Alabama, Arkansas, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, and several others. During his recruitment process, Fitzpatrick held over 40 D-1 offers from notable schools such as North Carolina, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas, USC, Washington, and several others.
Fitzpatrick Chooses Georgia Over 40+ D-I Offers
Fitzpatrick has some morale ties with current Georgia head coach Kirby Smart where he was an assistant under Nick Saban when he recruited his older brother, Minkah to play for the Crimson Tide where he played at the University of Alabama from 2015 to 2017. Minkah was selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2018 National Football League (NFL) Draft by his hometown team in the Miami Dolphins.
A Family Connection with Kirby Smart
“I know him well, my family knows him well, and we have a great relationship. I have gotten to know the coaches at Georgia well, I have worked with them at camp, and I feel like Georgia checks off most of my boxes,” Fitzpatrick told On3's Chad Simmons in an exclusive interview back in March.
Fitzpatrick is rated as the No. 47 overall player in the nation, the No. 3 defensive back, and the No. 5 overall ranked player in the state of Florida for the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.
With Fitzpatrick now committed to the University of Georgia, the Bulldogs currently have 12 players committed from the Class of 2026 and is just the second player from the state of Florida, where he joins IMG Academy four-star safety Zach Fort.
Fitzpatrick took an official visit to Athens and is the second recruit to commit to the Bulldogs in a span of four days where he joins Norcross (Georgia) four-star defensive lineman Carter Luckie who committed to the Bulldogs over the weekend.
Download the SBLive App
The Georgia Bulldogs continue to heat up the recruiting trail for the 2026 class, with the latest being St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) four-star rising senior defensive back Justice Fitzpatrick committing to the University of Georgia on Tuesday night.