Four-star Point Guard Trey Beamer Reveals Top 5 Schools
6-foot-3 four-star senior point guard Trey Beamer, out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, announced he is down to five schools in his recruitment on Wednesday night.
Beamer will choose between Boston College, Maryland, Mississippi State, South Florida, and Virginia Tech. He is rated as the No. 86 overall player in the nation, the No. 9-ranked point guard, and the No. 15 overall player in the state of Florida in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.
During the Grassroots season, Beamer played for Team United on the Nike EYBL Circuit where he averaged 19.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game during Session 4 in North Augusta, South Carolina last month.
Beamer Schedules Three Official Visits This Fall
The 6-foot-3 senior guard will visit with Maryland (September 13), Boston College (September 30), and Mississippi State (October 2). We can expect Beamer to announce his college commitment following his three official visits.
Beamer Has A Dozen Division-1 Offers
Before narrowing down his schools list to five, he was being recruited by DePaul, Florida State, Wake Forest, and several others.
Beamer During His Junior Season at IMG Academy
Beamer helped IMG Academy secure marquee wins over Dynamic Prep, Montverde Academy, and Oak Hill Academy during the 2024-2025 season, where the Ascenders finished with a 20-8 record and reached the Chipotle Nationals Play-in Tournament, which concluded with their season-ending loss to Wasatch Academy in April.
Beamer Spoke With On3's Joe Tipton About His Final Five Schools
Boston College: “Great coaching staff, great area, opportunity to make an impact as a freshman.”
Maryland: “Great staff, has been consistent, great fit for my play style, not far from home, great atmosphere, Big Ten, opportunity to make an impact as a freshman.”
Mississippi State: “Great coaching staff, SEC, good fit for their play style, longest-standing relationship, great atmosphere, opportunity to make an impact as a freshman.”
South Florida: “Great coaching staff, opportunity to make an impact as a freshman, already used to being in Florida, great atmosphere.”
Virginia Tech: “Great fit for me, right down the road from home, great coaching staff, ACC, we’ve been building our relationship for a while, opportunity to make an impact as a freshman.”
