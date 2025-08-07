High School

Four-star Point Guard Trey Beamer Reveals Top 5 Schools

The Martinsville, Virginia native announced he is down to five schools in the pursuit of his recruitment on Wednesday night

Ross Van De Griek

2026 Four-star Combo Guard Trey Beamer, out of IMG Academy revealed his Top 5 Schools on Wednesday night.
2026 Four-star Combo Guard Trey Beamer, out of IMG Academy revealed his Top 5 Schools on Wednesday night. / Trey Beamer (Instagram)

6-foot-3 four-star senior point guard Trey Beamer, out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, announced he is down to five schools in his recruitment on Wednesday night.

Beamer will choose between Boston College, Maryland, Mississippi State, South Florida, and Virginia Tech. He is rated as the No. 86 overall player in the nation, the No. 9-ranked point guard, and the No. 15 overall player in the state of Florida in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.

During the Grassroots season, Beamer played for Team United on the Nike EYBL Circuit where he averaged 19.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game during Session 4 in North Augusta, South Carolina last month.

Beamer Schedules Three Official Visits This Fall

The 6-foot-3 senior guard will visit with Maryland (September 13), Boston College (September 30), and Mississippi State (October 2). We can expect Beamer to announce his college commitment following his three official visits.

Beamer Has A Dozen Division-1 Offers

Before narrowing down his schools list to five, he was being recruited by DePaul, Florida State, Wake Forest, and several others.

Beamer During His Junior Season at IMG Academy

Beamer helped IMG Academy secure marquee wins over Dynamic Prep, Montverde Academy, and Oak Hill Academy during the 2024-2025 season, where the Ascenders finished with a 20-8 record and reached the Chipotle Nationals Play-in Tournament, which concluded with their season-ending loss to Wasatch Academy in April.

Beamer Spoke With On3's Joe Tipton About His Final Five Schools

Boston College: “Great coaching staff, great area, opportunity to make an impact as a freshman.”

Maryland: “Great staff, has been consistent, great fit for my play style, not far from home, great atmosphere, Big Ten, opportunity to make an impact as a freshman.”

Mississippi State: “Great coaching staff, SEC, good fit for their play style, longest-standing relationship, great atmosphere, opportunity to make an impact as a freshman.”

South Florida: “Great coaching staff, opportunity to make an impact as a freshman, already used to being in Florida, great atmosphere.”

Virginia Tech: “Great fit for me, right down the road from home, great coaching staff, ACC, we’ve been building our relationship for a while, opportunity to make an impact as a freshman.”

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024-2025 high school basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

feed

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Florida