Five-star Senior Austin Goosby Commits to Texas, Transfers to Dynamic Prep

In the span of a week, the 6-foot-5 combo guard verbally commits to the Texas Longhorns and enrolled at Dynamic Prep

Edith Noriega

Texas Longhorns mascot Hook Em points to the crowd during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Moody Center.
Texas Longhorns mascot Hook Em points to the crowd during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Moody Center. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

In the span of a week, 6-foot-5 combo guard Austin Goosby announced his college commitment and transferred to one of the top high schools in the state of Texas.

Goosby commits to Texas

Goosby, a Texas native, announced his verbal commitment to join Sean Miller and the Texas Longhorns men's basketball team on Nov. 17 in a live ceremony with CBS Sports. His older brother, Trevor Goosby, is an offensive tackle for the Longhorns.

Longhorns win recruiting battle with BYU, Duke and Baylor

He chose the Longhorns over BYU, while Duke and Baylor made his final list.

According to 247Spots composite ratings, Goosby is rated as a 5-star recruit. He is the No. 2 player in Texas and the No. 5 shooting guard in the country. He is also ranked No. 25 in the country.

During the ceremony, Goosby unzipped his jacket to reveal a Texas Longhorns T-shirt and said, "I will be taking my talents to the 40 Acres, to the University of Texas. Hook 'em."

He told CBS Sports' Adam Finkelstein about the recruiting process, noting that he was the first 2026 recruit that Miller called after taking over as head coach.

"Straight from the jump, I knew he made a priority," Goosby told C. "I'm coming in to be a winner and do whatever it takes."

Goosby is the fourth commit in the 2026 recruiting class, joining 6-10 center Coleman Elkins, four-star combo guard Joe Sterling and four-star small forward Bo Ogden.

Goosby transfers to Dynamic Prep

A week later on Monday, it was announced that Goosby would be leaving Melissa High School and enrolling at Dynamic Prep for his senior season.

During the summer, he was on the Nike EYBL Circuit playing for Drive Nation, averaging 15.2 points and 5.0 rebounds.

Dynamic (5-0) under the guidance of Jermaine O'Neal. The team is in the midst of rebuilding its roster after half of last year's team graduated and is now playing at SMU.

Dynamic was the TCAL state champions from 2022-24 and the Max Preps National Champions in 2024.

Edith Noriega

Edith Noriega
EDITH NORIEGA

Edith Noriega is an award-winning sports journalist who came to the Seattle area after three years in Oregon with the Eugene Register-Guard and its sister newspaper, Salem Statesman Journal, where her focus was high schools and local colleges. Noriega previously covered high schools with the Southern California News Group. She also worked as a Tokyo Olympic Games researcher for NBC Sports, focusing on baseball and softball. She is a proud two-time graduate of Arizona State University’s Cronkite School and Riverside City College. She’s also a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. When not writing, she enjoys playing tennis, yoga, concerts and is currently reading “The Last of His Kind: Clayton Kershaw.” She began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

