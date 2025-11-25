Five-star Senior Austin Goosby Commits to Texas, Transfers to Dynamic Prep
In the span of a week, 6-foot-5 combo guard Austin Goosby announced his college commitment and transferred to one of the top high schools in the state of Texas.
Goosby commits to Texas
Goosby, a Texas native, announced his verbal commitment to join Sean Miller and the Texas Longhorns men's basketball team on Nov. 17 in a live ceremony with CBS Sports. His older brother, Trevor Goosby, is an offensive tackle for the Longhorns.
Longhorns win recruiting battle with BYU, Duke and Baylor
He chose the Longhorns over BYU, while Duke and Baylor made his final list.
According to 247Spots composite ratings, Goosby is rated as a 5-star recruit. He is the No. 2 player in Texas and the No. 5 shooting guard in the country. He is also ranked No. 25 in the country.
During the ceremony, Goosby unzipped his jacket to reveal a Texas Longhorns T-shirt and said, "I will be taking my talents to the 40 Acres, to the University of Texas. Hook 'em."
He told CBS Sports' Adam Finkelstein about the recruiting process, noting that he was the first 2026 recruit that Miller called after taking over as head coach.
"Straight from the jump, I knew he made a priority," Goosby told C. "I'm coming in to be a winner and do whatever it takes."
Goosby is the fourth commit in the 2026 recruiting class, joining 6-10 center Coleman Elkins, four-star combo guard Joe Sterling and four-star small forward Bo Ogden.
Goosby transfers to Dynamic Prep
A week later on Monday, it was announced that Goosby would be leaving Melissa High School and enrolling at Dynamic Prep for his senior season.
During the summer, he was on the Nike EYBL Circuit playing for Drive Nation, averaging 15.2 points and 5.0 rebounds.
Dynamic (5-0) under the guidance of Jermaine O'Neal. The team is in the midst of rebuilding its roster after half of last year's team graduated and is now playing at SMU.
Dynamic was the TCAL state champions from 2022-24 and the Max Preps National Champions in 2024.
Edith Noriega | noriega0101@gmail.com | @Noriega_Edith