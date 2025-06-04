Four-Star Safety Kaiden Hall Commits to Florida Gators Over Alabama, FSU, Clemson
According to On3's Chad Simmons, Milton (Florida) four-star rising senior safety Kaiden Hall announced his commitment to the Florida Gators on Tuesday afternoon.
Hall Chooses Florida Over Top National Powers
Hall wasn't expected to commit until the fall, but he told On3 he's "Ready to be a Florida Gator."
On Tuesday, Hall chose the Gators over Alabama, Florida State, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, and several others.
Gainesville Visit Seals the Deal
Hall took an official visit to Gainesville last weekend, where he had the feeling that it was a great place to call his collegiate home for 3-4 years.
Coach (Napier) and the entire staff were engaged and had a great relationship with Hall and his family throughout the entire recruitment process, according to Simmons.
Napier’s Consistency Made the Difference
“We talked about how I fit into the program and how I am a priority,” he said. “I have been that for them from the time they offered me going into my sophomore season. I love how Coach Napier never changed up. He’s always the same and never changes for anything. He is a great person to be around, and everyone in the building respects him. It speaks volumes for who he is and his character,” Hall told On3.
During his junior season, Hall was credited for 32 total tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss in seven games played for the Panthers.
Hall’s Defensive Production Speaks Volumes
During his sophomore season, Hall was credited for 64 total tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, and an interception in nine games played.
Hall is rated as the No. 170 overall player in the nation, the No. 14 ranked safety, and the No. 24 overall ranked player in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.
Hall is the second player to commit to the University of Florida following an official visit over the weekend, joining IMG Academy three-star offensive lineman G'Nivre Carr.
The Gators currently stand at four commits for the 2026 recruting cycle where Hall joins Jesuit (Tampa) four-star quarterback Will Griffin, Glenville (Ohio) three-star defensive lineman Jamir Perez, and three-star offensive lineman G'Nivre Carr.
