A Former Michigan High School Basketball Star Wins the SEC Player of the Year Award

Darius Acuff Jr. has taken the college basketball world by storm with his superb play. The 6-foot-3 freshman point guard from Detroit, Michigan, is averaging 22.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 6.4 assists, shooting 49.3% from the field this year for Akanasas. The former Detroit Cass Tech guard has proven that Michigan High School basketball players can make an immediate impact at the next level.

On Monday, it was announced that Acuff has won the SEC Player of the Year, the most coveted award in one of the best conferences in college basketball. Acuff becomes the third freshman to win the award since 2017, joining Kentucky's Malik Monk and Alabama's Brandon Miller.

Acuff was also named to the finals for the Bob Cousy award given to the best point guard in college basketball.

Darius Acuff Was a Star At Cass Tech

Even before he set foot on a college court, Darius Acuff was turning heads in Michigan high school basketball. As a freshman, he didn’t just compete, he dominated, quickly making a name for himself among the state’s top players. In 2022, he earned a spot on the All-State Honorable Mention team, an achievement so rare that most players don’t see it until their junior or senior years. For a freshman to reach that level? It was nothing short of extraordinary.

Acuff as a sophomore had an even better year. He averaged 21.4 points and 5.7 assists per game where he led the Technicians to a state finals where they beat powerhouse Muskegon 78-63. After winning the state title Acuff went onto play at IMG Academy in Florida to play a national schedule.

Acuff Proved He Was One of the Best On the National Stage

When Acuff reached his senior year at IMG Academy, he had become a scoring machine. He averaged 23.7 points per game, an astonishing seven points more than anyone else in the Nike EYBL Scholastic League. 247Sports ranked Acuff the No. 5 player in the class of 2025 and had him as the No. 1 point guard in the nation. He picked Arkansas over Michigan, Kentucky, and Kansas. Playing against the best high schoolers in the nation, Acuff still proved he was one of the best.

Digging deeper, Acuff was on the USA 18U team and averaged 17.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. Team USA won the gold medal, and Acuff was named the tournament MVP.