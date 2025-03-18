Four-star small forward Dwayne Wimbley Jr. de-commits from Florida State
According to 247Sports' Recruiting Analyst Travis Branham, 4-star small forward Dwayne "DJ" Wimbley Jr., has de-committed from Florida State University.
Just a couple weeks ago, Wimbley led St. Thomas Aquinas High School to their second state title in school history with a 71-63 win over Evans where they erased a 15-point second half deficit.
Wimbley had been committed to Florida State since last June where he chose the Seminoles over Chicago State, FIU, Florida Gulf Coast, Hampton, Jacksonville, James Madison, and several others.
Wimbley's father played basketball at the University of Miami under Leonard Hamilton, but Wimbley Jr's plans as of right now are to plan on remaining a Seminole next year.
The 6'7 senior small forward averaged 16.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.2 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game this season for the Raiders while shooting 54 percent from the field and 38 percent from the three-point line.
According to 247Sports, Wimbley is the No. 148 ranked prospect in the nation, The No. 31 ranked power forward, and the No. 19 overall ranked player in the state of Florida for the upcoming recruiting class.
More From High School On SI
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App