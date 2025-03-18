High School

Four-star small forward Dwayne Wimbley Jr. de-commits from Florida State

With the recent resignation of long-time head coach Leonard Hamilton. The four-star prospect has decided to re-open his recruitment process.

Ross Van De Griek

St. Thomas Aquinas Dwayne Wimbley Jr. (0) drives to the basket for a layup in the first half. Gibbs High School played St. Thomas Aquinas in the championship game of the Kingdom of the Sun at Vanguard High School in Ocala, FL on Monday, December 30, 2024. St. Thomas Aquinas defeated the Raiders 80-64. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]
St. Thomas Aquinas Dwayne Wimbley Jr. (0) drives to the basket for a layup in the first half. Gibbs High School played St. Thomas Aquinas in the championship game of the Kingdom of the Sun at Vanguard High School in Ocala, FL on Monday, December 30, 2024. St. Thomas Aquinas defeated the Raiders 80-64. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner] / Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to 247Sports' Recruiting Analyst Travis Branham, 4-star small forward Dwayne "DJ" Wimbley Jr., has de-committed from Florida State University.

Just a couple weeks ago, Wimbley led St. Thomas Aquinas High School to their second state title in school history with a 71-63 win over Evans where they erased a 15-point second half deficit.

Wimbley had been committed to Florida State since last June where he chose the Seminoles over Chicago State, FIU, Florida Gulf Coast, Hampton, Jacksonville, James Madison, and several others.

Wimbley's father played basketball at the University of Miami under Leonard Hamilton, but Wimbley Jr's plans as of right now are to plan on remaining a Seminole next year.

The 6'7 senior small forward averaged 16.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.2 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game this season for the Raiders while shooting 54 percent from the field and 38 percent from the three-point line.

According to 247Sports, Wimbley is the No. 148 ranked prospect in the nation, The No. 31 ranked power forward, and the No. 19 overall ranked player in the state of Florida for the upcoming recruiting class.

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

