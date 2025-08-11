Four-Star Small Forward Jayden Hodge Reveals Top 8 Schools
Four-star senior small forward Jayden Hodge, out of Montverde Academy, has narrowed his top schools down to eight on Sunday, according to Rivals' Joe Tipton. Hodge will now consider the following schools in the chase of his recruitment: Georgetown, Mississippi State, Northwestern, Old Dominion, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), and Virginia.
Hodge Transferred To Montverde Academy Ahead Of His Senior Season
The 6-foot-6 senior wing played his junior season at St. Rose High School in Belmar, New Jersey where he averaged 21.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.7 steals, and 2.2 assists per game for the Purple Roses where they reached the Non-Public B Tournament Championship Game before losing to Roselle Catholic back on March 14.
Hodge is the younger brother of Matt Hodge, who currently plays at the University of Villanova will be playing under Steve Turner, who is taking over for the legendary Kevin Boyle who left the program to takeover at SPIRE Academy in Ohio last month.
Hodge Ranked Inside The Top-50 Nationally In The Class Of 2026
Hodge is the No. 47 overall-ranked player in the country, No. 20-ranked small forward, and the No. 10 overall-ranked player in the state of Florida for the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.
Hodge Talks With On3's Jamie Shaw About His Official Visits to Georgetown and Northwestern
Hodge doesn't have any future official visits scheduled, but took official visits with Georgetown and Northwestern earlier this summer.
Georgetown: “They have an open offense, run the floor, just freedom to play basketball. I kind of learned a lot of things about them on my visit. My relationship with Coach (Cooley) has grown a lot. We get on the phone from time to time. They watch a lot of my games, and they text me every time after games. Our relationship has really grown over the past months.”
Northwestern: “My relationship with Coach (Chris Collins) is very good. It started with Assistant Coach Shane (Southwell), and then it went over to the head coach. He saw me play a couple of months ago, and ever since then, we’ve built a great relationship with each other. He’s obviously a great coach and has coached at a very high level, so we have a great relationship.”
Hodge Played With His Hometown NJ Shoreshots During the Grassroots Season
During the July Live Period, Hodge played with his hometown NJ Shoreshots, on the Under Armour Association (UAA) Circuit, where he averaged 16.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.5 steals while shooting 55% from the field.
Hodge Represented Belgium At The FIBA U18 World Cup Last Year
In 2024, during the FIBA U18 World Cup, Hodge represented the Belgian national team, averaging 15.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game across seven games played.
