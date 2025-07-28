Gadsden County Football Coach Russell Ellington, 8-Players Facing Suspension
The first official day of the 2025-2026 high school sports season is underway, and one football program is already facing some uncertainty.
On Monday, Gadsden County head football coach Russell Ellington, along with eight football players, are facing a one-year suspension for possible recruiting violations, according to a letter Ellington posted on his social media account.
The letter states the the suspension of Ellington and eight players, for one year, has been recommended by the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) for "registration irregularities." The letter, which was written on Gadsden County School District letterhead and signed by Ellington, also stated that the decision will be appealed.
Jaguars Have Big Expectations in 2025
The Jaguars are ranked No. 11 in the High School on SI Florida Top 25 preseason football rankings.
In his first two seasons as the head coach at Gadsden County, Ellington has posted a record of 18-7 including a 13-2 finish in the 2024 season, where the Jaguars reached the Class 2A Championship Game before coming up short against Cocoa. This season's team is expected to be led by three-star senior linebacker Lorenzo Barnes (South Florida commit), senior linebacker Zech Hall (South Alabama commit), three-star linebacker Daylen Green (Arkansas commit), and three-star junior quarterback Landon Dougherty.
Ellington posted the letter on his social media account:
Jaguar Nation:
In just two short years as Head Coach of the Gadsden County High School football team, we, together with our players, families, students, administration, and supporters, have built a culture grounded in integrity, hard work, and commitment to winning the right way. We’ve achieved this by investing in the incredible talent and heart that already exists within our community.
Recently, you may have heard that the Florida High School Athletics Association issued preliminary findings of registration irregularities involving eight Gadsden County High School football athletes during the concurrent football season. As a result, the association has recommended a one-year suspension of the players, and me. While I desire to continue coaching this year, these young men’s ability to play high school football in their final season is most important.
This recommendation is being appealed and will likely be overturned because the allegation of irregular registration is not the result of actions taken by the student athletes, me, or Gadsden County High School Officials.
That’s why I stress the word preliminary. Neither the affected players nor I can respond or provide context regarding the investigation. I believe deeply in due process, and I remain hopeful that the school, the players, and I will be allowed to share critical information that can resolve or at least mitigate the situation fairly.
To our supporters and the entire Gadsden Jaguar community, I ask that you continue to stand with us during this uncertain time. Just as I teach my players to give their all from the first snap to the final whistle, we will continue to fight not just for a game, but for justice, fairness, and the futures of the young men who have worked so hard to earn their place on this team.
Until the final horn sounds, we will not give up.
Gadsden County is scheduled to kickoff the 2025 season, where they will travel to reigning Class 7A champion Venice in the preseason on Friday, August 15th followed by their season-opener on Friday, August 22nd, where they'll travel to Tift County in Georgia, who finished 2-8 in 2024.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Follow High School On SI Florida throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Recommended Articles