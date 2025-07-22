High School On SI Florida High School Football Preseason Top 25

High School

The Ascenders comes in at #1 in our inaugural Florida rankings for the 2025 football season

IMG Academy wide receiver Eric McFarland (#16) passes the ball to a wide open Adonis Moise, for an 80-yard touchdown on IMG's first play of the game. The Venice High School Indians hosted the IMG Academy Ascenders National team on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024.
It is one month until the start of the 2025 high school football season in the Florida, which means it is time to unveil the preseason top 25 high school football rankings for the state of Florida.

The top three are filled with some of the most familiar names in high school football with IMG Academy, St. Thomas Aquinas and Chaminade-Madonna coming in ranked in that order. Cardinal Mooney rounds out the top 10 while Cardinal Newman rounds up the top 25. This season should be an exciting one as these teams will vie to see who is the best in the state.

Here is the complete list of the preseason top 25 rankings with a breakdown for each team:

1. IMG Academy

Last season: 7-2; No. 3 in the Final 2025 Florida High School On SI Football State Rankings

The Ascenders enter 2025 as one of the most talented teams in the country yet again. With 12 combined four and five-star prospects spread across the classes of 2026 and 2027, IMG could very well go undefeated. They will be tested early on as they travel to take on Hoover (AL) on August 22.

2. St. Thomas Aquinas

Last year: 12-3; No. 5 in the Final 2025 Florida High School On SI Football State Rankings

The St. Thomas Aquinas will once again be among Florida's and the nation's football elite in 2025
The defending Class 5A state champions begin their quest to repeat as state champions when they start their season in a preseason game versus Cardinal Mooney. Week 1 might present the game of the year when the Raiders host Mater Dei on August 23.

3. Chaminade-Madonna

Last year: 12-2; No. 1 in the Final 2025 Florida High School On SI Football State Rankings

Derrek Cooper, a 5-star who recently committed to Texas, gives Chaminade-Madonna one of the top playmakers in the nation.
The Lions will be tested early on as they travel to take on West Boca Raton in a preseason game before turning around as they host St. Frances Academy (MD) in week 1. The Lions do have arguably some of the best offensive firepower in the state with running back Derrek Cooper and wide receivers, Jasen Lopez and Denairius Gray.

4. American Heritage

Last year: 12-2; No. 4 in the Final 2025 Florida High School On SI Football State Rankings

Texas commit and elite QB Dia Bell is back to lead the American Heritage offense in 2025.
Led by five-star and Texas commit, Dia Bell, the Patriots will look to repeat as Class 4A state champions.

5. Miami Northwestern

Last year: 12-2; No. 7 in the Final 2025 Florida High School On SI Football State Rankings

Calvin Russell gives the Bulls a 5-star option on the outside as they attempt to repeat as 3A state champs.
Like American-Heritage, Northwestern is led by an elite offensive weapon and playmaker. Five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell provides the explosiveness and firepower to potentially repeat as the Class 3A state champions.

6. Venice

Last year: 14-1; No. 2 in the Final 2025 Florida High School On SI Football State Rankings

Venice head coach John Peacock
The Indians began their title defense when they begin their 2025 season with back-to-back road games at Tampa Bay Tech and Northwestern.

7. West Boca Raton

Last year: 14-0; No. 8 in the Final 2025 Florida High School On SI Football State Rankings

Quarterback Mason Mallory is the focal point of WBR's hopes of repeating as state champs.
With Mason Mallory returning at quarterback, the Bulls will be one of the favorites to capture the Class 6A state championship as they went 15-0 and were state champions last season.

8. Jones

Last year: 13-1; No. 9 in the Final 2025 Florida High School On SI Football State Rankings

The Jones Tigers are coming off a 13-1 campaign and will remain one of Florida's top high school football powers.
Jones won 14-straight before falling to American Heritage in the state championship last season. With one of the top edge rushers in the country in Frederick Ards, the Tigers will look to once again challenge American Heritage for state.

9. Miami Central

Last year: 0-9

It's a bounce back year for the Miami Central football program with new leadership.
The Rockets had to forfeit all of their wins in 2024 for playing an ineligible player, but Central should once again contend for the 3A state championship. They begin their season on the road at Vanguard.

10. Cardinal Mooney

Last year: 12-1; No. 17 in the Final 2025 Florida High School On SI Football State Rankings

State champs in 2023, Cardinal Mooney fell to Cocoa in last year's state title game, but the Cougars will be back in the mix.
The Cougars return a star-studded cast on defense as they have four players on defense that will be playing at the FBS level next season. The experience and talent just on the defensive side will keep them in every game this season.

11. Gadsden County

Last year: 13-2; No. 17 in the Final 2025 Florida High School On SI Football State Rankings

Gadsden figures to once again be the top team out of the Florida Panhandle.
Led by a pair of outstanding linebackers in Lorenzo Barnes and Zech Hall, the Jaguars should be the team to beat this season out of the Panhandle/Big Bend region as they look to make it back to the 2A state championship game this season.

12. Cocoa

Last year: 11-3; No. 6 in the Final 2025 Florida High School On SI Football State Rankings

The Cocoa Tigers will be gunning for another Class 2A state title in 2025.
Cocoa enters this season as the defending 2A state champions, and they begin their title defense on August 22 when they travel to Merritt Island.

13. Lake Mary

Last year: 11-3; No. 13 in the Final 2025 Florida High School On SI Football State Rankings

Notre Dame commit Noah Grubbs is back for one more run at a state championship with Lake Mary.
Led by Noah Grubbs at quarterback who passes for over 3,000 yards and 37 touchdowns last season, the Rams will be one of the top teams in 7A this season.

14. Armwood

Last year: 12-1; No. 18 in the Final 2025 Florida High School On SI Football State Rankings

Armwood quarterback Rhys Brush
With two defensive backs in Jaelen Waters and D'Montae Tims committed to play at Power 4 schools; they will make life difficult for opposing quarterbacks this season. They also return quarterback, Rhys Bush, who passes for over 2,220 yards and 36 touchdowns last season.

15. Lakeland

Last year: 13-1; No. 10 in the Final 2025 Florida High School On SI Football State Rankings

The Dreadnaughts are always in the thick of things when it comes to competing for state championships. After St Thomas Aquinas left a sour taste in their mouth last season in the 5A state championship, the Dreadnaughts will look to start off this season strong at Auburndale before traveling De La Salle (CA).

16. Miami Norland

Last year: 9-3; No. 19 in the Final 2025 Florida High School On SI Football State Rankings

Led by a pair of cornerbacks in Kenton Dopson and Javan Allison, the Vikings will make life difficult for opposing quarterbacks this season.

17. Buchholz

Last year: 10-4; No. 23 in the Final 2025 Florida High School On SI Football State Rankings

The Bobcats have a luxury by beginning their season with three-straight home games versus Vanguard, Vero Beach and East Side. Led by four-star wide receiver Justin Williams, the Bobcats possess offensive firepower in the passing game which could help them win double-digit games this season.

18. Tampa Bay Tech

Last year: 9-3; No. 20 in the Final 2025 Florida High School On SI Football State Rankings

The Titans get their 2025 season when they host Venice. They will also rely on the ground game as they return Alabama commit, Javari Barnett.

19. Manatee

Last year: 10-2; No. 16 in the Final 2025 Florida High School On SI Football State Rankings

After losing to St. Thomas Aquinas last season in the playoffs last season, the Hurricanes will look to build upon that this season. Their game of the season on paper appears to be versus Buchholz on September 12.

20. Columbus

Last year: 9-4; No. 21 in the Final 2025 Florida High School On SI Football State Rankings

After going 9-4 last season, the Explorers hit the ground running when they host Southridge. They have two tough games in a three week stretch when they host St. Thomas Aquinas and Northwestern.

21. Southridge

Last year: 12-3; No. 25 in the Final 2025 Florida High School On SI Football State Rankings

James Perrone returns as quarterback after passing for nearly 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns. With his ability passing the ball, the Spartans will be a threat in Class 6A this season.

22. Lake Wales

Last year: 7-4

The Highlanders return Kaneilius Purdy and Gabriel Legrand this season, and their skills and playmaking ability will keep them in every game this season as they look to improve on their 7-4 record from last season.

23. Clearwater Central Catholic

Last year: 12-3; No. 11 in the Final 2025 Florida High School On SI Football State Rankings

The Marauders start their season on the road in back-to-back weeks versus Berkeley Prep and Sebring. Khayse Barrett appears to be the quarterback this season after passing for over 400 yards and two touchdowns last season.

24. Raines

Last year: 13-1; No. 15 in the Final 2025 Florida High School On SI Football State Rankings

After going 13-1 last season with an appearance in the Class 3A state championship, the Vikings will look to start this season on a strong note versus Central. Even with this being the first game of the season, the winner of this matchup could ride the momentum through the first month of the season.

25. Cardinal Newman

Last year: 10-2

The Crusaders have a daunting four-game stretch on the road in September through early October when they play at Pahokee, Jesuit, Goleman and Melbourne Central Catholic. They do return Jyron Hughley at quarterback which is an added plus. Last season, he passed for over 1,300 yards and 15 touchdowns.

