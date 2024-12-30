High School

Gibbs' Boys Basketball Coach Larry Murphy Notches Career Win No. 400

The Gladiators' lead man picked up the milestone victory at the Kingdom of the Sun tournament in Ocala

Andy Villamarzo

Pinellas County Schools

Defeating Ocala Vanguard 82-72 in the semifinals of the Kingdom of the Sun tournament wasn't just satifying because it sent the Gibbs Gladiators into the championship game.

It's also because it was a coaching milestone game for Gibbs' head coach Larry Murphy.

According to the Gibbs' official X account, Murphy notched his 400th career victory in the Gladiators' overtime victory over the Knights on Sunday night. Gibbs will face St. Thomas Aquinas for the tournament championship tonight.

The Gladiators (7-3) are the No. 9-ranked team out of the Sunshine State in the latest High School On SI Florida's boys basketball rankings.

Top 25 Florida High School Boys Basketball Rankings (12/30/2024): Columbus Remains No. 1 Before New Year

Murphy led Gibbs to its first state championship since 1969, 55 years to the day, in a 49-43 victory over Andrew Jackson for the Class 4A title earlier this year. With a immensely talented group once again, Murphy is looking to guide Gibbs to back-to-back state crowns.

