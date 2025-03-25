Hawthorne's Greg Bowie wins Rural-Classification Florida Dairy Farmers Coach of the Year
On Tuesday, Hawthorne head boys basketball coach Greg Bowie is taking home some more hardware from the 2024-2025 season. Bowie was named the Florida Dairy Farmers Rural-Classification Coach of the Year in a three-way vote that featured Fort White's Elven Sheppard and Crossroad Academy's Colin Anderson.
Bowie led the Hornets to a 20-3 record this season and winning the Rural-Classification state championship last month with a 59-38 win over Crossroad Academy. It was the Hornets' third state championship in program history (1987 and 2020).
Bowie took home 155 first-place votes for the award, followed by Crossroad Academy's Colin Anderson and Fort White's Elven Sheppard finishing third in the voting.
Each of the eight classification coach and player of the year nominees will be selected into an Overall Player and Coach of the Year that will be decided at a later date:
Here are the eight Florida Dairy Farmer Overall Player of the Year Nominees:
7A: Cameron Boozer- Columbus; Boozer averaged 22.6 points and 12.0 rebounds per game leading the Explorers to their fourth consecutive state title.
6A: Dwayne Wimbley- St. Thomas Aquinas; Led his team to a 30-2 record and the Class 6A state championship by averaging 16.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
5A: Dylon Hanna- Blanche Ely; Led his team to a 20-9 record and the Class 5A state championship by averaging 16.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 steals per game.
4A: Joshua Lewis- Blake (Tampa); Led his team to a 24-5 record and a spot in the regional finals by averaging 16.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.
3A: Shon Abaev- Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale); The McDonald’s All-America led his team to a 22-1 record and the Class 3A state title by averaging 20.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Signed with the University of Cincinnati.
2A: Alex Lloyd- Westminster Academy; Led his team to a spot in the regional semifinal before losing 76-75 to eventual state champion Riviera Prep. Averaged 27.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Signed with the University of Florida.
1A: Matthew Able- Sagemont; Led his team to a 22-8 record and the Class 1A state title by averaging 20.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 3.7 steals per game.
Rural: Deandre Harvey- Williston: Led his team to a 16-12 record and a spot in the regional finals by averaging 22.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game. Harvey will be playing at The Rock next season.
Here are the eight nominees for the Florida Dairy Farmers Boys Basketball Overall Coach of the Year
7A: Mark Griseck- Windermere; Led his squad to a 26-6 record and a state runner-up finish losing to Columbus in the state title game.
6A: Julius Sandi- St. Thomas Aquinas; Led his squad to a 30-2 record and the Class 6A state championship, the school’s first state title since 2001.
5A: J.R. McNabb- Blanche Ely; In his first year as head of the Ely boys’ program, McNabb led his squad to a 20-9 record and the Class 5A state championship over Ponte Vedra.
4A: Edward Schuler- Stranahan; Led his squad to a 25-7 record and the Class 4A state title in a 63-62 win over Gibbs
3A: Colt McDowell- The Villages Charter; Led his squad to a 26-6 record and a state runner-up finish. It was his third Final Four appearance in the past four years
2A: Anthony Shabazz- Riviera Prep; Led his squad to a 25-6 record and a third straight state title and fourth consecutive state championship game appearance.
1A: David Roe- Sagemont; Led his squad to a 22-8 record and a third straight state title.
Rural: Greg Bowie- Hawthorne; Led his squad to a 20-3 record and the inaugural Rural Class state title.
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024-2025 high school boys basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App