Vote: Who is the Maryland Boys Basketball Player of the Week - March 9, 2026

We're in the month of March, and the Maryland high school basketball season is almost over. Once again, it's time to answer the question: Who was the Maryland Boys Basketball Player of the Week?

As the playoffs come to a, we nominated 16 athletes for games played from March 2-8.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Jamaal Mansaray of Good Counsel.

We ask you to check out this week's nominees and cast your vote below.

Here are the nominees.

Aiden Hart, Takoma Academy

Hart, a senior, finished with 21 points to lead Takoma Academy to a 73-62 victory over Mt. Zion Prep for the 2026 Maryland Private School Boys B-Division championship.

Larry Duncan, Springdale Prep

Duncan, a junior, registered a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds to lift Springdale Prep to a 62-55 win over Clinton Grace for the Maryland Private School Boys A-Division title.

Jay Green, Springdale Prep

Green, a junior, finished with 20 points for Springdale Prep in the championship game. He also hit a go-ahead 3-pointer to lift the Lions past Bishop McNamara in the MPSSBT semifinals.

Lonnie Lyons, Clinton Grace Academy

Lyons, a junior, dropped an impressive 28 points on 11-of-14 shooting in Clinton Grace Academy's 73-63 victory over DeMatha in the MPSSBT semifinals

Bobby Zedak, Whitman

Zedak dropped 20 points in Whitman's 74-48 victory over Dulaney in the MPSSAA 4A state quarterfinals.

Max Williams, Whitman

Williams registered 24 points in the Vikings' thrilling 48-47 win over Churchill in the regional semifinals.

Keon Scott, Meade

Scott had three stellar performances for Meade over the past week. The junior dropped 23 points against Severn Run, 21 points vs. Mervo, and 37 points against Seneca Valley.

Arouna Soumaoro, Meade

Soumaoro, a senior, erupted for 33 points in the Mustangs' 100-75 victory over Mervo in the regional finals.

Armani Fowlkes, Blake

Fowlkes went off for 30 points and eight rebounds in Blake's 76-44 win over Kennedy in the regional finals.

Dion Walker, Wise

Walker dropped a double-double of 22 points and 17 rebounds in Wise's 67-55 victory over Bladensburg in the regional semifinals. The senior also impressed with 36 points in the Pumas' 97-78 loss to Flowers in the next round.

Malachi Delaware, Seneca Valley

Delaware finished with two separate 23-point performances to lift Seneca Valley over Northwest and Thomas Johnson in the regional semifinals and finals, respectively. The junior then put up 22 in the Screamin' Eagles state quarterfinals loss to Meade.

Blake WIllingham, Marriotts Ridge

Willingham, a junior, registered 25 points in Marriotts Ridge's 62-34 victory over Franklin in the regional semifinals.

Ethan Ray, Damascus

Ray dropped 23 points and seven rebounds in Damascus' 83-62 win over Northwood in the regional semifinals.

Michael Wright, Kennedy

Wright finished with a double-double of 27 points and 13 rebounds in Kennedy's thrilling 66-63 OT win over Richard Montgomery in the regional semifinals.

Jamir Roberts, Pocomoke

Roberts went off for 33 points in Pocomoke's 87-59 victory over Snow Hill in the regional semifinals.

Zeke Dabbondanza, Magruder

Dabbondanza, a junior, scored 25 points in Magruder's 74-61 win over Rockville in the regional semifinals.

