High School On SI 2024 All-State Florida High School Football Award Winners
There were first-time state champions, repeat winners - and some of the craziest games you will ever seen played anywhere on a football field this fall.
And now it is time for High School On SI Florida to release its individual award winners, including the all-classification player and coach of the year honorees, as well as the ones in each classification.
Editors Note: All high school football award winners will not be listed on the all-state teams with their award winning selections.
SBLIVE’S 2024 ALL-STATE INDIVIDUAL AWARD WINNERS
Co-Players of the Year: Jayvan Boggs, WR, Cocoa, Sr. & Malachi Toney, WR, Plantation American Heritage, Sr.
This wasn't an easy choice between the two stud receivers of the 2025 class because of the achievements and meaning to their respective teams. Honestly, you could flip a coin on the two, but these two players meant so much to their state championship-winning programs and leaving one or the other off wouldn't do them any justice. Starting with Boggs, the Florida State signee had a record-breaking season and hauled in 99 passes for 2,133 yards and 21 touchdowns in helping Cocoa win the Class 2A state crown. In a 2A state semifinal win against Cardinal Mooney, Boggs set a state single-game record by catching 17 passes for 378 yards and three scores. Now with Toney, though his statistics may not jump out at you, what the Miami (FL) signee had to do in the playoffs in leading Plantation American Heritage to the Class 4A title was pretty remarkable. The wide receiver had to step in at quarterback for the injured Dia Bell and the rest was history. Toney led the Patriots to playoff wins over Miami Norland and St. Augustine before defeating Jones down at Pitbull Stadium. Toney in that very championship game ended up completing his first 15 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown, also rushing for another score. All in all, Toney compiled 1,407 all-purpose yards and 23 scores between passing, receiving and rushing.
Offensive Player of the Year: Justin Williams, ATH, Buchholz, Jr.
When you do something that hasn't been done since the days of NFL kick/punt return specialist Devin Hester pulled off in his high school days, you know you're in some special territory. Williams pulled off rushing and receiving for over 1,000 yards in both categories for the Class 6A state semifinalists. The junior dynamo ended 2024 rushing for 1,023 yards on 108 carries and scoring 16 touchdowns on the ground. Through the air, Williams caught 85 passes for 1,473 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Defensive Player of the Year: Ben Hanks Jr., DB, Miami Booker T. Washington, Sr.
Whenever you're able to make history, especially in a county like Dade, it's hard to not name said player as the defensive player of the year. Hanks Jr., a Florida Gator signee, set a Dade County record for interceptions in a single season with 13 for the Class 2A state semifinalist Tornadoes. Hanks Jr. also added 40 tackles and on offense caught 11 passes for 255 yards and three scores.
Two-way Player of the Year: Winston Watkins Jr., ATH, Venice, Sr.
The Ole Miss' signee, better known along the South Suncoast as 'Winnie', was Venice's two-way star all season long on the way to the Class 7A state championship. Whether the Indians needed Watkins Jr. to play his natural position of wide receiver or Wildcat quarterback to flipping over defense and lining up at safety or corner, the senior did it at a high level. Watkins finished the season totaling 1,813 all-purpose yards and 26 touchdowns. On defense, the senior made 24 tackles, batted away three passes and pick off two.
Breakout Player of the Year: Jordan Durham, QB, Zarephath Academy, Sr.
It's hard to ignore the overall jump from 2023 to 2024 for Durham when you take a look at the numbers. Last season Durham threw for 2,104 yards and 16 touchdowns. This year, Durham ended up going for 6,047 yards, 62 touchdowns and rushed for 684 with 10 more scores. Having accounted for nearly 7,000 yards and 72 total touchdowns, there's little argument to Durham being the state's breakout player of 2024. Durham recently committed to Western Carolina, showing that his talent didn't go unnoticed when it came to college recruiters.
Newcomer Player of the Year: Eric McFarland, WR, IMG Academy, Fr.
Not that McFarland was a virtual unknown heading into the 2024 season, but the 5-foot-8, 170-pound wide receiver certainly comes out of this year as one of the hottest prospects in the Sunshine State heading into 2025. McFarland ended the season catching 36 passes for 574 yards and eight touchdowns. The freshman already has Power 4 offers from schools like Florida State, Georgia and Missouri.
Comeback Player of the Year: Ryan Downes, QB, Sarasota Booker, Sr.
Coming off a horrific leg injury from the 2023 season, Downes goal was to play the first preseason game against Cardinal Mooney to begin 2024. Not only did the Cornell signee do that, Downes was able to lead the Tornadoes back to the state semifinals behind a superb season throwing the rock. Downes ended the season completing 105-of-146 passes (71 percent) for 2,302 yards and 26 touchdowns. For someone who wasn't sure about a year ago if he would ever play football again, we think this is a pretty easy pick.
Coach of the Year: Dameon Jones, Chaminade-Madonna
Some see what Chaminade-Madonna does every season as an easy task, but this 2024 campaign was a little different path for Jones and the Lions. Losing their first two games against St. John Bosco (California) at the Broward County Classic and the following week against Blanche Ely, arguably the biggest upset of the year, had many wondering if the Lions could return to the mountain top and win it all. Chaminade-Madonna after an 0-2 start continued to win 13 straight games, including victories over Plantation Americane Heritage, Miami Norland, Monarch, St. Thomas Aquinas and Western. Having to battle through quarterback injuries to winning the Class 1A state championship in the end against Clearwater Central Catholic, 42-7, was a lot more difficult than what most people think.
PLAYER AND COACH OF THE YEAR IN EACH CLASSIFICATION
Class 7A
Player of the year: Noah Grubbs, QB, Lake Mary
Coach of the year: John Peacock, Venice
Class 6A
Player of the year: Xavier Reid, DL, West Boca Raton
Coach of the year: Dylan Potts, West Boca Raton
Class 5A
Player of the year: Andrew Heidel, QB, Manatee
Coach of the year: Roger Harriott, St. Thomas Aquinas
Class 4A
Player of the year: Dereon Coleman, QB, Jones
Coach of the year: Mike Smith, Plantation American Heritage
Class 3A
Player of the year: Leon Strawder, QB, Miami Northwestern
Coach of the year: Teddy Bridgewater, Miami Northwestern
Class 2A
Player of the year: Brady Hart, QB, Cocoa
Coach of the year: Russell Ellington, Gadsden County
Class 1A
Player of the year: Jershaun Newton, Clearwater Central Catholic
Coach of the year: Chris Harvey, Clearwater Central Catholic
Rural
Player of the year: Keenon Johnson, RB, Hawthorne
Coach of the year: Price Harris, Madison County
