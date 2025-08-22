High School on SI Central Florida Football Top 10 - Aug. 22, 2025
Central Florida high school football teams produce some of the best talent in the state, and things figure to be the same in 2025.
Last year, Cocoa won the Class 2A state title, and three schools – Lake Mary, Kissimmee Osceola and Jones – finished as state runner-up in their classifications. Another school – Eau Gallie (Melbourne)
– advanced to the Class 3A state semifinals.
This year, all five of those schools are ranked in the High School on SI Central Florida Football Preseason Top 10 as teams prepare for this week’s regular-season kickoffs.
The High School on SI Central Florida Football rankings include teams affiliated with high school athletic associations or play as independents.
The High School on SI Central Florida Football rankings are compiled by reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
CENTRAL FLORIDA FOOTBALL PRESEASON TOP 10 RANKINGS
Aug. 22, 2025
1. Jones (Orlando)
The Tigers are looking to take the next step in Class 4A after finishing 14-1 and as state runner-up to national power American Heritage Plantation last year. Jones has one of the most dynamic offenses in the state with senior quarterback Dereon Coleman, a Miami commit, and senior wide receiver Larry Miles, a Nebraska commit. The Tigers rolled past Sanford Seminole, 42-0, last week in the Legacy Classic, a preseason game.
2. The First Academy (Orlando)
The Royals feature a team laden with Division I talent, including defensive backs Devin Jackson, an Oregon commit, and Danny Odem, a Nebraska commit; and offensive lineman Chancellor Barclay, Clemson commit. TFA, however, plays a brutal schedule, taking on multiple national powers in a season that it’s not eligible for the postseason because of 2024 FHSAA rules violations. The Royals last week lost to IMG Academy of Bradenton, 41-7, and this week host Milton, Ga.
3. Cocoa
The three-time defending state champion Tigers just reload every season, and 2025 doesn’t figure to be any different. Cocoa is led by CJ Hester, a senior defensive back who is committed to Florida; wide receiver Tank White; and junior transfer quarterback Champ Smith, who passed for 296 yards and one touchdown in a 16-7 Kickoff Classic win against Bradford.
4. Edgewater (Orlando)
The Eagles have a new coach in Patrick Browning, who guided Pike Road (Ala.) to a state title in 2022. He takes over for Cameron Duke, who compiled an 84-16 record and two state runner-up finishes in eight seasons before taking a job in Georgia. Edgewater will be led this year by quarterback Carter Emmanuel, senior offensive tackle Ben Bankowitz, senior two-way player Damian Moore; and transfer linebacker Michael McClenton, one of the top tacklers in Florida the past few seasons. Edgewater defeated Bishop Moore, 36-27, in the Mayor’s Cup preseason game last week.
5. Lake Mary
The Rams boast one of the best offenses in the area with senior quarterback Noah Grubbs, a Notre Dame commit; 6-foot-5 transfer tight end Barrett Schulz; and running back O’Shea Faison, a transfer from two-time defending SSAA state champ The Master’s Academy (Oviedo). The question mark is the defense, which lost 10 starters from last year’s team that went 12-3 and lost to Venice in the Class 7A state title game. Lake Mary fell to Oviedo 14-9, in a preseason game.
6. Mainland (Daytona Beach)
The Buccaneers are ready to make some noise in Year 2 under coach Jerrime “Squatty” Bell. Last year, Mainland started 0-5 but then rallied to win its last five games to make the playoffs. The Bucs return senior linebacker Dennis King, senior defensive back Jhavin Westbrook, quarterback Sebastian Johnson, and two-way lineman Amare Campbell. Mainland defeated defending Class 6A state runner-up Kissimmee Osceola, 14-13, in a preseason game.
7. Kissimmee Osceola
The Kowboys lost some big-talent from last year’s state runner-up team, including running back Taevion Swint, who signed with UCF. In all, Osceola lost nearly two dozen players to graduation or transfer. But the Kowboys still have some talent in transfer quarterback Amaree Rutland, and running back Jeff Sinophat.
8. Eau Gallie (Melbourne)
The Commodores are coming off their best season in school history – 12-2 and a Class 3A state semifinal berth – and are looking for more this season. They are led by superb senior athlete Xavier Lherisse, an Oregon commit; and junior quarterback Joseph Allen, who passed for 2,376 yards and 26 TDs in 2024. Eau Gallie defeated Plantation, 38-24, in a preseason game.
9. Vero Beach
The Indians stormed to an 8-4 record and the Class 7A state semifinals last year, winning eight of their last nine games. Sophomore star quarterback Champ Monds leads the way. Vero Beach tied Miami Norland, 30-30, in a wild Kickoff Classic last week.
10. DeLand
Three-state champion coach Rick Darlington is ready to take the Bulldogs to the next level in 2025. He will coach one of the best athletes in the area in sophomore running back Taihj Moore, who ran for 1,380 yards and 22 TDs last year and has at least 12 Division I offers already. The Dawgs also have senior wide receiver/free safety Marceles Carey and quarterback Gardner Nordman.
The Next 10
11. Dr. Phillips
12. Seminole
13. Winter Park
14. Oviedo
15. West Orange
16. Bishop Moore
17. Rockledge
18, Lake Brantley
19. New Smyrna Beach
20. Ocoee
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Jeff Gardenour can be reached by via email at jgardenour1962@gmail,com or X @JMarkG1962