Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? - Dec. 23, 2025
Central Florida girls’ basketball players are lighting up the scoreboard this holiday season.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 18 athletes for Central Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week for games played Dec. 15-20, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 28. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Congratulations to the winner for games played Dec. 8-13: Ocoee G/PG Dakara Merthie.
Jordan Speller, G, Montverde Academy
Talented junior had 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead the Eagles past Page (Franklin, Tenn.), 56-30.
Aaliyah Figueroa, SF/F, Bishop Moore
Junior had 18 points and two rebounds to guide the Hornets past Apopka, 70-24.
Terrika Bellanger, SG/G/PG, Zephyrhills Christian Academy
Super sophomore had 14 points, two rebounds, three assists and three steals to lead the Warriors past Lake Howell, 58-48.
Emma Parker, PG/SG, Foundation Academy
The star senior recorded a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds and added four assists and two steals to power the Lions past Leesburg, 42-36.
Sophia Leopoldino, G, Faith Christian
Super eighth-grader erupted for 31 points, four rebounds, two assists and four steals to lead the Lions past Washington Classical Christian (St. Augustine), 54-49.
Jasmine Pooler, PG/SG, Wekiva
Senior had 19 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, two assists and five steals to guide the Mustangs past crosstown rival Apopka, 59-30.
Yeilymar Gonzalez, PG, Winter Springs
Sophomore had 15 points, including three 3-pointers, and six rebounds, two assists and four steals to power the Bears past the Seminole Warhawks, 52-28.
Sarah Jean, SF, Oak Ridge
Talented junior poured in 34 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for a double-double and added two assists and three steals to lead the Pioneers past Lake Brantley, 58-23.
Rowan Duberke, G, Winter Park
Super sophomore recorded 16 points, six rebounds and five steals to power the Wildcats past Lake Brantley, 61-43.
Samara Oldham, SG/PG, Lyman
The sophomore recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double to speed the Greyhounds past Windermere, 28-18.
Ella Cochran, PF, South Lake
Star senior poured in 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for a double-double to guide the Eagles past Mount Dora, 61-25.
Cameron Jurena, C/F, East Ridge
Freshman tallied 12 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double to march the Knights past Lake Weir, 43-25.
Joi Medley, F, Legacy Charter
Stellar sophomore recorded 28 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double and added four steals to lead the Eagles past Life Christian Academy, 36-27.
Zoe Corjay, SG/PG, Horizon
Star senior exploded for 23 points, including three 3-pointers, and added five rebounds, five assists and five steals to guide the Hawks past West Orange, 84-34.
Ashlynn Day, SG, Kissimmee Gateway
Super sophomore had 30 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and six steals to power the Panthers past Oak Ridge, 90-57.
Demi Reck, G/SG, Viera
Super sophomore scored 23 points and added six assists and five steals to guide the Hawks past Fort Pierce Westwood, 87-8.
Erynn Moffett, G/F, West Shore
Junior had 16 points, four rebounds, eight assists and six steals to power the Wildcats past Cocoa, 60-11.
Ellieyana Wallace, SF/PG, Bayside
Super senior had 23 points, including three 3-pointers, and five steals to lead the Bears past Eau Gallie, 82-9.
