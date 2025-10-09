Alex Rodriguez Defends Aaron Boone, Crushes Yankees' Roster Construction
Aaron Boone's status as Yankees manager will once again be intensely dissected as the pinstripes were bounced from the postseason on Wednesday night by the Blue Jays. Cam Schlittler was unable to replicate his historic October debut and Toronto put the finishing touches on a gentleman's sweep to earn a spot in the ALCS.
Boone was classy in defeat but some fans are beginning to wonder—or continue to wonder—if he's the right guy for the job. As just a quick reminder, the Yankees made the World Series last year but in the case of Boone it's both "what have you done for me lately" and "what have you done for me before that."
Which isn't a defense of the manager, just an observation that few coaching jobs in sports demand success like that of Yankees skipper. Although those who are frustrated by Boone returning year after year might argue that.
Fox's postgame dug into the inevitable conversation after the Blue Jays' 5-2 victory and Alex Rodriguez was quick to offer some perspective.
"Honestly, from the entire organization, [Aaron Boone] is the guy I would circle that is the least to blame," the former Yankees great said.
"He's got a lot of talent but for me personally one of the worst construction of a roster I've ever seen," he continued. "You have three left-handed catchers. You have five DHs. You have a first baseman in and out. It's just a very difficult hand for Boone and honestly they were exposed against a much better Jays team."
Rodriguez makes some solid points. It would be hard for anyone who watched these four games between the AL East rivals to claim that the Yankees were better and fumbled the bag. But that evidence isn't going to make anyone feel better or do much to convince those who want to move on from Boone to stay the course.
Going to be a long winter. And a long season next year if Boone does stays because they're only one thing he can do to quiet the doubters.