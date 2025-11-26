High School on SI Central Florida Football Top 10 - Nov. 26, 2025
Plenty of Central Florida football players are thankful this Thanksgiving week as 11 teams remain alive in the FHSAA state playoffs.
Three teams – South Lake, Bishop Moore and Eau Gallie – all moved into the High School on SI Central Florida Top 10 Rankings after posting regional semifinal victories last Friday. They got bumped up after three other schools – Boone, West Orange and Spruce Creek – went down to defeat last Friday, ending their seasons.
In all, nine schools in this week’s Top 10 advanced to regional championship games on Friday, Nov. 28. Two others – No. 11 Dr. Phillips and No. 19 Cocoa – also remain alive for a state semifinal berth.
1. Edgewater (Orlando) (12-0)
Last week: 1
Senior quarterback Carter Emanuel passed for 58 yards and ran 15 times for 155 yards and one touchdown to guide the Eagles past Tampa Bay Tech, 21-0, in the Class 5A, Region 2 semifinals. It doesn’t get any easier for Edgewater, which next hosts longtime state power Lakeland (10-2) on Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. The Dreadnaughts edged Tampa Gaither 15-8, last week.
2. DeLand (12-0)
Last week: 3
Senior Marceles Carey continued his stellar season by rushing seven times for 194 yards and five TDs and catching two passes for 25 yards to power the Bulldogs past Boone, 65-17, in the Class 7A, Region 1 semifinals. DeLand next hosts defending Class 7A state runner-up Lake Mary (9-3) on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. The Rams bulled past Spruce Creek, 50-20, last week.
3. Vero Beach (12-0)
Last week: 2
The unbeaten Indians overwhelmed Lake Nona, 56-14, in the Class 7A, Region 3 semifinals as senior Efrem White completed 10 of 13 passes for 106 yards and three TDs and rushed five times for 60 yards and a score. Vero Beach next hosts Dr. Phillips (9-3) on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. DP upset Fort Pierce Central, 22-21, last week.
4. The First Academy (Orlando) (5-5)
Last week: 4
The Royals have concluded their regular season and are not eligible for the playoffs.
5. Jones (10-2)
Last week: 7
The defending Class 4A state runner-up Tigers beat Ocala Vanguard, 29-18, as Miami commit Dereon Coleman completed 18 of 25 passes for 208 yards and one TD, and rushed 15 times for 119 yards and a score. Jones next hosts Lake Wales (10-2) on Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. The Highlanders last week stunned previously unbeaten Zephyrhills, 47-35.
6. Lake Mary (9-3)
Last week: 8
Senior quarterback Noah Grubbs, a Notre Dame commit, completed 15 of 20 passes for 263 yards and three TDs and rushed for two scores to power the Rams past Spruce Creek, 50-20, in the Class 7A, Region 1 semifinals. Lake Mary visits DeLand next.
7. Mainland (9-2)
Last week: 10
Junior Braylyn Simmons rushed 26 times for 181 yards and two TDs to guide the Buccaneers past Lynn Haven Mosley, 36-31, in the Class 5A, Region 1 semifinals. Mainland next visits top-seeded Ponte Vedra (10-2) on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. The Sharks defeated St. Johns Beachside, 38-3, last week.
8. South Lake (11-1)
Last week: 11
The Eagles soared into the Top 10 after beating Kissimmee Osceola, 19-13, in the Class 6A, Region 2 semifinals as Tre Kelly completed 21 of 25 passes for 233 yards and two TDs and ran eight times for 54 yards and a score. South Lake next visits longtime state power and top-seeded Armwood (12-0) on Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Armwood last week blew out Viera, 49-0, for their second postseason shutout.
9. Bishop Moore (11-1)
Last week: 12
The Hornets zipped back into the Top 10 after stinging Gainesville Eastside, 36-8, in the Class 3A, Region 2 semifinals. Amar’e Johnson ran 32 times for 234 yards and two TDs and caught a 27-yard pass to lead Bishop Moore, which next hosts Eau Gallie (9-3) in a rematch of last year’s regional final on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. The Commodores sunk Merritt Island, 35-14, last week.
10. Eau Gallie (9-3)
Last week: 13
The Commodores sailed back into the Top 10 after beating Merritt Island, 35-14, in the Class 3A, Region 2 semifinals. Oregon commit Xavier Lherisse ran 17 times for 212 yards and two TDs and passed for 58 yards and a score to lead Eau Gallie, which next visits Bishop Moore.
The Next 10
11. Dr. Phillips (9-3)
12. Boone (10-2, final)
13. West Orange (10-2, final)
14. Spruce Creek (9-3, final)
15. Oviedo (8-3, final)
16. Kissimmee Osceola (7-5, final)
17. Evans (8-3, final)
18. Winter Park (6-5, final)
19. Cocoa (7-4)
20. Merritt Island (7-5, final)
