High School on SI Central Florida Football Top 10 (Oct. 14, 2025)
Area football teams last week hit the field for some big district games, but the High School on SI Central Florida Rankings basically remained the same.
Led by No. 1 Edgewater’s runaway 47-0 victory against Winter Springs, the top nine teams in this week’s rankings stayed in their spots. Only Jones (5-2) broke into the top 10, moving up three spots after overwhelming Lake Wales, 48-22.
Two schools – No. 6 The First Academy (4-3) and No. 9 Eau Gallie (5-2) – did not play last week. TFA was idle, while Eau Gallie had its huge district game against Merritt Island postponed to Nov. 4 because of weather.
CENTRAL FLORIDA FOOTBALL TOP 10 RANKINGS WEEK 8
1. Edgewater (Orlando) (8-0)
Last week: 1
Senior two-way star Damian Moore rushed for 183 yards and three TDs to lead the Eagles past Winter Springs, 47-0, and help the school win the Class 5A, District 5 title. EHS hosts Dr. Phillips (6-1) on Oct. 17.
2. Vero Beach (7-0)
Last week: 2
Xavier Stinson caught seven passes for 113 yards and two TDs to help the Indians rout Rockledge, 42-7. Vero Beach visits Pahokee (6-1) on Oct. 17.
3. Evans (6-1)
Last week: 3
Senior Li’darious Pryor ran seven times for 105 yards and two TDs to help the Trojans extend their win streak to six games with a 44-0 Class 6A, District 4 win against Wekiva. Evans visits Lake Mary (5-2) on Oct. 17.
4. DeLand (7-0)
Last week: 4
Marceles Carey rushed eight times for 166 yards and two TDs to power the Bulldogs past Flagler Palm Coast, 49-21, in a Class 7A, District 2 game. DeLand is idle this week
5. Bishop Moore (7-0)
Last week: 5
Sophomore Blake McCullough passed for 261 yards and four TDs to propel the unbeaten Hornets past Eustis, 48-0, in a Class 3A, District 6 game. Bishop Moore visits Tavares (5-2) for the district title on Oct. 17.
6. The First Academy (Orlando) (4-3)
Last week: 6
The Royals were idle last week. They host The St. James Performance Academy (Springfield, Va., 6-0) on Oct. 17.
7. Boone (7-0)
Last week: 7
Aaron Hardy ran 26 times for 176 yards and two TDs, including the game-winner with less than 2 minutes left, to rally the Braves past Winter Park, 44-38, in a key Class 7A, District 4 showdown. They visit Colonial (2-5) on Oct. 17.
8. Spruce Creek (6-0)
Last week: 8
P.J. Miller passed for 121 yards and ran seven times for 63 yards and a TD to lift the Hawks flew past University High (Orange City), 35-0, in a Class 7A, District 2 game. They visit Seminole (3-4) on Oct. 17.
9. Eau Gallie (5-2)
Last week: 9
The Commodores had their huge Class 3A, District 8 showdown against Merritt Island postponed to Nov. 4 because of weather. They visit Palm Bay on Oct. 17 for another district game.
10. Jones (5-2)
Last week: 13
Daunte Wallace ran for more than 130 yards and three TDs to power the Tigers past Polk County power, Lake Wales, 48-22, in a Class 4A, District 7 game and back into the Top 10. Jones visits Wekiva (1-6) on Oct. 17.
The Next 10
11. Mainland (4-2)
12. West Orange (6-1)
13. Dr. Phillips (6-1)
14. Lake Mary (5-2)
15. Kissimmee Osceola (5-2)
16. Seminole (3-4)
17. Ocoee (5-2)
18. Lake Brantley (5-2)
19. Oviedo (5-2)
20. South Lake (6-1)
