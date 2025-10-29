High School on SI Central Florida Football Top 10 Rankings - Oct. 28, 2025
Halloween Week 2025 will feature more than just costumes and plenty of candy as Central Florida will feature some big-time high school football match-ups.
Headlining the list of Oct. 30 games is No. 1 Edgewater at No. 5 Boone in the “Battle for the Barrel,” with both schools bringing perfect 9-0 records into the Orange County showdown. Both schools already have clinched district championships and playoff berths, as well.
Edgewater, which was off last week, has won 15 consecutive regular-season games dating to last year.
In other big games, No. 4 Bishop Moore (9-0) will host defending Class 7A state runner-up Lake Mary (6-3) on Halloween, No. 7 West Orange (8-1) will host rival Dr. Phillips (7-2) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., and No. 10 The First Academy (4-5) will visit longtime power Lakeland on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Boone was one of five schools that made jumps in this week’s High School on SI Central Florida Top 10 Football Rankings. The Braves moved up two spots after blowing out Freedom (Orlando), 63-0.
Unbeaten DeLand (8-0) bumped up one spot to No. 3 after crushing University High (Orange City), 70-0; Bishop Moore (9-0) outmuscled FSU University High, 56-35, to move up one position; Spruce Creek (7-1) leapfrogged four spots to No. 6 after beating Flagler Palm Coast, 35-13; and West Orange jumped four spots after pulling past Ocoee, 21-14.
CENTRAL FLORIDA FOOTBALL TOP 10 RANKINGS WEEK 10
1. Edgewater (Orlando) (9-0)
Last week: 1
The Eagles were off last week, giving them an extra week to prepare for their monster showdown with unbeaten Boone (9-0) on Thursday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m. Senior Damian Moore has rushed for 938 yards and 18 TDs, and senior quarterback Carter Emanuel has passed for 1,336 yards and 10 TDs for EHS.
2. Vero Beach (9-0)
Last week: 2
Senior athlete Efrem White passed for 240 yards and three TDs and rushed for 41 yards and two scores to guide the Indians past Port St. Lucie Treasure Coast, 49-0, in a Class 7A, District 11 game. Vero Beach closes the regular season against Pembroke Pines Somerset Academy (4-5) on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.
3. DeLand (8-0)
Last week: 4
Senior Marceles Carey turned in a superb performance, rushing three times for 58 yards and two TDs; catching two passes for 162 yards and two scores; and making two tackles and two interceptions to power the Bulldogs to a 70-0 rout of University High (Orange City) in a Class 7A, District 2 game. DeLand hosts Lake Gibson (5-4) on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.
4. Bishop Moore (9-0)
Last week: 5
Sophomore star Blake McCullough passed for 357 yards and four TDs and ran three times for 50 yards and a score to propel the Hornets past FSU High School, 56-35. Bishop Moore wraps up its regular season on Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. when it hosts defending Class 7A state runner-up Lake Mary (6-3).
5. Boone (9-0)
Last week: 7
Senior athlete Lagarion Wilson caught three passes for 50 yards and two TDs and returned an interception for another score to lead the Braves past Freedom (Orlando), 63-0, in a Class 7A, District 4 game. Boone hosts Edgewater on Oct. 30.
6. Spruce Creek (7-1)
Last week: 10
The Hawks stayed in the running for the Class 7A, District 2 title with a 35-13 victory against Flagler Palm Coast. Kameren Giddens intercepted three passes for Spruce Creek, which visits Naples-Gulf Coast (5-4) on Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m.
7. West Orange (8-1)
Last week: 11
Junior Jayden Ammons scored the game-winning TD on a short run with less than 30 seconds left to help the Warriors beat the Ocoee Knights, 21-14, clinching the Class 7A, District 5 title. West Orange will host rival Dr. Phillips (7-2) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
8. Evans (7-2)
Last week: 3
Senior Li’darious Pryor ran for two TDs in a 29-28 double-overtime loss to Oviedo that decided the Class 6A, District 4 title. Evans visits crosstown rival Oak Ridge (4-4) on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.
9. Jones (7-2)
Last week: 9
The Tigers roared past Eagle Lake-Lake Region, 49-0, to finish unbeaten in Class 4A, District 7 (3-0). Jones hosts Ocoee (5-4) on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.
10. The First Academy (Orlando) (4-5)
Last week: 6
The Royals lost to Hun High School (Princeton, N.J.), 31-14. Senior athlete Demetrice McCray ran 20 times for 81 yards and one TD and caught three passes for 30 yards for TFA, which visits state power Lakeland (8-1) on Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m.
The Next 10
11. Eau Gallie (6-3)
12. Mainland (6-2)
13. Dr. Phillips (7-2)
14. Lake Mary (6-3)
15. Kissimmee Osceola (6-3)
16. Seminole (5-4)
17. Lake Brantley (6-3)
18. Oviedo (7-2)
19. South Lake (8-1)
20. Cocoa (4-4)
