High School on SI Southeast Region Football Rankings — Oct. 8, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
The top nine teams remain the same this week, with the national powers all winning comfortably, as did Clay-Chalkville a week after entering the rankings thanks to its 28-24 victory over Thompson.
Moving into the Top 10 this week is Baylor, which rallied to beat McCallie 38-35 in a matchup of Tennessee powerhouses. Junior RB David Gabriel-Georges ran for 280 yards and three touchdowns for the Red Raiders to help them erase an early 14-0 deficit.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Southeast Region (Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky).
1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (6-0) (No. 3 nationally)
Last week: Def. Venice (Fla.) 27-14
This week: Idle.
2. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (7-0) (No. 4 nationally)
Last week: Def. Heritage (Conyers, Ga.) 41-0
This week: vs. Rockdale County (Conyers, Ga.)
3. Buford (Ga.) (6-0) (No. 5 nationally)
Last week: Def. Collins Hill (Suwanee, Ga.) 34-3
This week: at Dacula (Ga.)
4. Edna Karr (New Orleans) (5-0) (No. 9 nationally)
Last week: Def. St. Augustine (New Orleans) 42-21
This week: vs. Brother Martin (New Orleans)
5. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (5-1) (No. 10 nationally)
Last week: Def. Hollywood Hills (Hollywood, Fla.) 63-0
This week: at NFL Academy International (London, England)
6. Milton (Ga.) (6-1) (No. 14 nationally)
Last week: Def. Lanier (Sugar Hill, Ga.) 40-7
This week: vs. Gainesville (Ga.)
7. Carrollton (Ga.) (7-0) (No. 16 nationally)
Last week: Def. Westlake (Atlanta) 48-9
This week: vs. Chapel Hill (Douglasville, Ga.)
8. Chaminade-Madonna (5-1) (Hollywood, Fla.) (No. 19 nationally)
Last week: Def. Monarch (Coconut Creek, Fla.) 28-7
This week: vs. Blanche Ely (Pompano Beach, Fla.)
9. Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) (7-0)
Last week: Def. Mountain Brook (Birmingham, Ala.) 49-0
This week: at Huffman (Birmingham, Ala.)
10. Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.) (6-0)
Last week: Def. McCallie (Chattanooga, Tenn.) 38-35
This week: Idle
Under Consideration
Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)
McCallie (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
Miami Central (Fla.)
Northwestern (Miami)
Saraland (Ala.)
Thomas County Central (Thomasville, Ga.)
Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)
West Point (Miss.)