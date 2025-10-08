High School

High School on SI Southeast Region Football Rankings — Oct. 8, 2025

Baylor (TN) cracks rankings after mammoth win over fellow Volunteer State power McCallie

René Ferrán

Baylor School beat fellow Tennessee power McCallie last week to crack this week's High School on SI Southeast Region rankings.
Baylor School beat fellow Tennessee power McCallie last week to crack this week's High School on SI Southeast Region rankings.

We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.

Now, we break it down by region.

The top nine teams remain the same this week, with the national powers all winning comfortably, as did Clay-Chalkville a week after entering the rankings thanks to its 28-24 victory over Thompson.

Moving into the Top 10 this week is Baylor, which rallied to beat McCallie 38-35 in a matchup of Tennessee powerhouses. Junior RB David Gabriel-Georges ran for 280 yards and three touchdowns for the Red Raiders to help them erase an early 14-0 deficit.

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Southeast Region (Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky).

High School on SI Southeast Region Rankings — Oct. 8, 2025

1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (6-0) (No. 3 nationally)

Last week: Def. Venice (Fla.) 27-14

This week: Idle.

2. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (7-0) (No. 4 nationally)

Last week: Def. Heritage (Conyers, Ga.) 41-0

This week: vs. Rockdale County (Conyers, Ga.)

3. Buford (Ga.) (6-0) (No. 5 nationally)

Last week: Def. Collins Hill (Suwanee, Ga.) 34-3

This week: at Dacula (Ga.)

4. Edna Karr (New Orleans) (5-0) (No. 9 nationally)

Last week: Def. St. Augustine (New Orleans) 42-21

This week: vs. Brother Martin (New Orleans)

5. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (5-1) (No. 10 nationally)

Last week: Def. Hollywood Hills (Hollywood, Fla.) 63-0

This week: at NFL Academy International (London, England)

6. Milton (Ga.) (6-1) (No. 14 nationally)

Last week: Def. Lanier (Sugar Hill, Ga.) 40-7

This week: vs. Gainesville (Ga.)

7. Carrollton (Ga.) (7-0) (No. 16 nationally)

Last week: Def. Westlake (Atlanta) 48-9

This week: vs. Chapel Hill (Douglasville, Ga.)

8. Chaminade-Madonna (5-1) (Hollywood, Fla.) (No. 19 nationally)

Last week: Def. Monarch (Coconut Creek, Fla.) 28-7

This week: vs. Blanche Ely (Pompano Beach, Fla.)

9. Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) (7-0)

Last week: Def. Mountain Brook (Birmingham, Ala.) 49-0

This week: at Huffman (Birmingham, Ala.)

10. Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.) (6-0)

Last week: Def. McCallie (Chattanooga, Tenn.) 38-35

This week: Idle

Under Consideration

Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)

McCallie (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

Miami Central (Fla.)

Northwestern (Miami)

Saraland (Ala.)

Thomas County Central (Thomasville, Ga.)

Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)

West Point (Miss.)

RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

