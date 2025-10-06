High School on SI Power 25 Football National Rankings – Oct. 5, 2025
The teams in the High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings had a perfect Week 8 of the season.
Twenty-three of the 25 teams were in action, and all 23 won — most in dominating fashion.
Among those 23 is newcomer Cass Tech of Detroit, which could no longer be denied a spot during its dominant start to its season. The Technicians replace Duncanville, which has a high-profile matchup with fellow Texas power DeSoto this week that could propel the Panthers back into the rankings next week.
Here’s the complete breakdown of this week’s High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
1. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (6-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) 70-21
Lowdown: Sophomore QB Koa Malau’ulu was 15-of-17 passing for 309 yards and five touchdowns, leading a Braves offense that amassed 618 total yards.
Next up: at Orange Lutheran (Calif.), Oct. 10
2. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) (5-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. The First Academy (Orlando, Fla.) 37-0
Lowdown: It’s a second consecutive shutout for the Panthers defense, which held The First Academy to 113 total yards and forced three turnovers.
Next up: vs. St. Thomas More (Oakdale, Conn.), Oct. 10
3. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (6-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Venice (Fla.) 27-14
Lowdown: Sophomores QB Jayden Wade and WR Eric Johnson connected on touchdown passes of 15, 44 and 43 yards as the Ascenders stayed undefeated.
Next up: vs. TBA, Oct. 17
4. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (7-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Heritage (Conyers, Ga.) 41-0
Lowdown: The Rams allowed just 129 total yards as they haven’t allowed a touchdown in their past three games, posting their second shutout in that streak.
Next up: vs. Rockdale County (Conyers, Ga.), Oct. 9
5. Buford (Ga.) (6-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Collins Hill (Suwanee, Ga.) 34-3
Lowdown: The Wolves continued their domination over Collins Hill, winning their fourth in four games of the series by a combined 134-13 score. QB Dayton Raiola threw for one touchdown and ran for another.
Next up: at Dacula (Ga.), Oct. 9
6. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (5-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Roosevelt (Eastvale, Calif.) 62-20
Lowdown: It was a milestone win for Huskies coach Matt Logan, who picked up career victory No. 300 — becoming the 15th coach in state history to reach that figure — with over 50 former players witnessing the feat. Malaki Davis ran 65 yards for a touchdown on the game’s opening play and finished with three scores on the ground and another on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Dominick Catalano.
Next up: vs. Vista Murrieta (Calif.), Oct. 10
7. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (5-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Orange Lutheran (Calif.) 25-10
Lowdown: The Monarchs defense and special teams carried them until the offense came through in the fourth quarter, with Justin Lewis running 27 yards for a touchdown and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt’s 27-yard TD catch cashing in a blocked punt.
Next up: at No. 25 Santa Margarita, Oct. 10
8. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (6-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Palo Verde (Las Vegas) 51-0
Lowdown: The Gaels led 42-0 at halftime en route to the easy victory at home.
Next up: vs. Mojave (North Las Vegas), Oct. 10
9. Edna Karr (New Orleans) (5-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. St. Augustine (New Orleans) 42-21
Lowdown: QB Josh Johnson led the Cougars to their fourth consecutive win over their Catholic League rivals, throwing for 341 yards and three touchdowns while running for two scores.
Next up: vs. Brother Martin (New Orleans), Oct. 9
10. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (5-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Hollywood Hills (Hollywood, Fla.) 63-0
Lowdown: The Raiders made quick work of their opponent before boarding planes less than 24 hours later to head across the pond for a showcase matchup organized by the NFL and Nike against the UK-based NFL Academy International all-star team at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Next up: at NFL Academy International (London, England), Oct. 8
11. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (5-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.) 43-6
Lowdown: The Stags have outscored their past three opponents 128-13 as they tune up for this week’s showdown with fellow Maryland powerhouse Our Lady of Good Counsel.
Next up: at Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.), Oct. 10
12. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (6-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Serra (Gardena, Calif.) 30-0
Lowdown: The Trailblazers defense dominated, posting its fourth shutout of the season, but that’s not why this game is drawing national attention.
Next up: vs. Chaminade (West Hills, Calif.), Oct. 10
13. Southlake Carroll (Texas) (6-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Keller (Texas) 63-28
Lowdown: University of Pittsburgh commit QB Angelo Renda had a huge night, throwing for five touchdowns and running for another, and finished 19-of-24 passing for 369 yards.
Next up: at Eaton (Haslet, Texas), Oct. 9
14. Milton (Ga.) (6-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. Lanier (Sugar Hill, Ga.) 40-7
Lowdown: Senior RB Bentley Hickman ran for 153 yards and two touchdowns, and sophomore QB Ben Halevi threw for two scores for the Eagles.
Next up: vs. Gainesville (Ga.), Oct. 10
15. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (4-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: A breather for the Panthers before they hit the homestretch of their season.
Next up: at Lake Ridge (Mansfield, Texas), Oct. 10
16. Carrollton (Ga.) (7-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Westlake (Atlanta) 48-9
Lowdown: The Trojans romped in their region opener, with Cam Wood running for three touchdowns and senior Peyton Zachary scoring two.
Next up: vs. Chapel Hill (Douglasville, Ga.), Oct. 10
17. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) (5-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.) 47-15
Lowdown: The Ironmen defense had a sack, a pick-six and a safety during a three-minute stretch of the third quarter that blew open what had been a close game.
Next up: at St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.), Oct. 11
18. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (4-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: After the Crusaders saw their 28-game winning streak against in-state competition end last week, a bye week was probably welcomed.
Next up: at Paramus (N.J.) Catholic, Oct. 10
19. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) (5-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. Monarch (Coconut Creek, Fla.) 28-7
Lowdown: Derrek Cooper and Arwin Jackson scored on long touchdown runs for the Lions, who dealt with torrential rain before a lightning storm finally ended the game by mutual agreement with 5:01 left in the third quarter.
Next up: vs. Blanche Ely (Pompano Beach, Fla.), Oct. 10
20. De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) (6-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego) 35-14
Lowdown: Senior QB Brayden Knight ran for two touchdowns and set up another with a 61-yard run to help the Spartans win this matchup of two of California’s top teams.
Next up: at Amador Valley (Pleasanton, Calif.), Oct. 17
21. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (6-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Varina (Richmond, Va.) 21-14
Lowdown: The Whirlies took on the No. 3 team in the High School on SI Virginia Top 25 in a high-profile interstate showdown and pulled out the win as Micah Williams, Hudson Cooper and Ty Shoemaker all ran for touchdowns.
Next up: vs. Ragsdale (Jamestown, N.C.), Oct. 10
22. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.) (6-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Westwood (Mesa, Ariz.) 56-0
Lowdown: The Bears took control in the second quarter, with senior Brodie Vehrs tossing three touchdowns as part of a 35-point barrage to build a 42-0 halftime lead.
Next up: vs Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Ariz.), Oct. 17
23. Mission Viejo (Calif.) (6-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Def. Long Beach (Calif.) Poly 56-7
Lowdown: The Diablos scored 21 points in the final 4½ minutes of the first half as they finished off nonleague play with the Homecoming win. Ohio State commit QB Luke Fahey was 22-of-24 passing for 325 yards and two touchdowns while also running for a score.
Next up: vs. San Clemente (Calif.), Oct. 17
24. Cass Tech (Detroit) (6-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Western International (Detroit) 64-0
Lowdown: The Technicians forced their way into the Power 25 with another overwhelming performance for the reigning Michigan Division I state champions. They’ve won 16 in a row and shut out three of their past four opponents.
Next up: vs. East English Village Prep (Detroit), Oct. 10
25. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.) (4-2)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. Servite (Anaheim, Calif.) 17-7
Lowdown: The Friars might be considered one of the fastest teams in the country, but the Eagles did enough to slow them in their Trinity League opener. Tyler Weigand’s 23-yard field goal in the final minute of the third quarter gave Santa Margarita a two-score lead.
Next up: vs. No. 7 Mater Dei, Oct. 10
Dropped Out
25. Duncanville (Texas)
Under Consideration
Allen (Texas)
Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
Bixby (Okla.)
Brownsburg (Ind.)
Bryant (Ark.)
Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.)
Clay-Chalkville (Ala.)
Irmo (Columbia, S.C.)
Mount Carmel (Chicago)
Northwestern (Miami, Fla.)
Randle (Richmond, Texas)
Thomas County Central (Thomasville, Ga.)