Hoover (AL) vs. Western (FL) football: How to watch & get live score updates (8/24/2024)
Some people might forget there's another game going on Saturday that's apart of the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase because it's not St. Thomas Aquinas-Bishop Gorman or Chaminade Madonna-St. John Bosco.
It's the matchup between the 13-time state champions of Alabama, the Hoover Buccaneers, taking on one of South Florida's top programs in the Western Wildcats.
The two teams enter the tilt with similar expectations of competing for a state crown in their respective states and a win Saturday night would give either program a boost as they tackle the rest of their regular season schedule.
The two teams will clash in what will be the second to final game of the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase, with the contest being played at Western High School.
What: The Hoover Buccaneers travel down from Alabama to battle Western in South Florida.
When: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT on Friday, August 24
Where: Western High School | Davie, Florida
Hoover Buccaneers (0-0)
Where do we begin when it comes down to the Hoover Buccaneers?
It's been a crazy lead up to Saturday's game against Hoover because of what has taken place within the coaching staff ranks of the team. Chip English will lead the Wildcats into the game as the Buccaneers' interim head coach, but is no stranger to leading programs.
English has served as a head coach previously twice before at Albertsville and Grissom before he landed at Hoover as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
English was tabbed as the interim head coach after the resignations of former head coach Drew Gilmer and defensive coordinator Adam Helms. Now English has to lead over 100 players into this first game against a very worthy adversary in Western.
Hoover features starting quarterback Mac Beason under center after putting up some solid numbers in 2023. Beason threw for 2,089 yards and 28 touchdowns last season.
Western Wildcats (0-0)
Just because the Western Wildcats lost some firepower from last season's team doesn't mean they have't reloaded.
The Wildcats graduated and lost some key players to transfers, but Adam Ratkevich's team will be just fine talent wise when they hit the field on Saturday night. Western features arguably one of the best linbacking corps in the state, led by the hard-hitting Julian Mendez, who made 91 tackles and 31 went for a loss last season.
With Davi Belfort graduated, Western will feature a new starting quarterback in Omaha-North (Nebraska) transfer Sebastian Circo. Circo (1,407 yards, 17 touchdowns in 2023) has offers from schools like Boston College, Miami (FL), Ole Miss and Penn State on the table.
