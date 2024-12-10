How Chaminade-Madonna is on the brink of another championship
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – Reaching the state title game has become an annual tradition at Chaminade-Madonna.
But if you think the Lions take championship opportunities for granted, think again.
Coach Dameon Jones and his staff don’t let complacency set in. It’s not in their DNA. Complacency does not exist in the program.
It’s that unquenchable drive that has the Lions in their ninth straight title game, a state record. The program, and Jones, are seeking their seventh championship crown, and fourth in a row.
With so much success already, how does Jones keep his team motivated for more?
Quick example. After Chaminade crushed Jacksonville Trinity Christian, 35-6, in the state semifinals last Friday, Jones quickly reminded his club that there are many new faces on the roster who don’t have championship rings.
That all can change on Wednesday night when Chaminade (12-2) plays for it all against Clearwater Central Catholic (12-2) in the Class 1A championship at Pitbull Stadium on the campus of Florida International University.
High School on SI breaks down how the Lions returned to the championship game:
1. Coach Jones gets buy in from players: Considering this: In their four playoff games leading into Wednesday, the Lions have outscored the opposition, 217-12. That’s complete dominance. Yet, the season overall has been anything but easy, or predictable. Way back August, when the Lions played twice, they lost them both. In their opener, they came up short against St. John Bosco (California), 34-27, at the Broward County Football Showcase at St. Thomas Aquinas. Following that up, the Lions were upset in overtime by Blanche Ely, 35-34. Early on, the season was on shaky ground, and some players transferred out. Still, Jones held everything together, and did the Lions ever respond. They won a track-meet, 48-45, against American Heritage, and have been cruising ever since.
2. Bekkem Kritza solidifies quarterback position: Injuries created uncertainty at quarterback, starting in the second game. Sophomore Tyler Chance suffered a leg injury against Ely, and Preston Wright eventually filled in and started the next four games. But Wright suffered a right thumb injury at Western. Enter Bekkem Kritza, a senior committed to Penn State. Kritza transferred in from Miami Central, and in seven games with the Lions has completed 77 percent of his passes with 17 touchdowns. Chance also is back, and finished with 15 touchdown passes. Jones has used them both in the playoffs.
3. Camari Hall energizes the running game: Hall is one of the Lions top defenders. But since early in the year, the senior has provided a big boost to the running game. Having Hall in the backfield eased the workload of five-star Derrek Cooper, a standout runner and defensive player. Hall has 509 rushing yards and averages 12.1 yards per carry. Cooper paces the club with 813 yards rushing, while Jaquari Lewis (659 yards) and Arwin Jackson (638 yards) give the team four backs with more than 500 yards rushing.
4. Top receiving corps: There’s no shortage of weapons at receive. The most consistent of the group is Jasen Lopez, a four-star junior, who paces the team with 83 catches for 1,268 yards and 13 touchdowns. Denairius Gray (Auburn commit) is a deep threat who has 610 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns. Senior Kyle Washington has chipped in with 596 yards, and sophomore James Klaiss Jr. has made an impact after Koby Howard (Penn State recruit) went down with an injury.
5. Stingy defense: It’s been night and day for the Lions’ defense since early in the season, when they allowed more than 30 points in each of their first three games. As noted above, in the four playoff wins, Chaminade has given up just 12 points. The defensive front has been very strong, with end AJ Alphonse posting 10 ½ sacks, and Matthew Pointer countering with 7 ½ sacks. Linebacker Bryant Junius leads the team with 67 tackles, and he has two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown in a playoff win against Miami Edison. Angelo Smith is a defensive playmaker who has three interceptions.
