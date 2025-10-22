Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay Area High School Football Player of the Week? - Oct. 21, 2025
Tampa Bay area high school football players were a big hit in Week 9 of the 2025 season.
We looked at schools throughout the Tampa Bay Area (Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties) and nominated 11 athletes for games played Oct. 16-18, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Tampa Bay Area High School Football Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 26. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Rhys Brush, QB, Armwood
Senior passed for 90 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a 45-yard TD to guide the unbeaten Hawks (8-0) past Steinbrenner (Lutz), 58-0.
Will Griffin, QB, Tampa Jesuit
The Florida commit completed all 12 of his passes for 208 yards and four TDs to power the Tigers past Brandon, 57-7, in a Class 4A, District 9 game.
Harrell Clyde, SS/WR, Clearwater Central Catholic
The junior made a whopping 13 tackles, including five solo, in a 35-21 loss to defending Class 7A state champ Venice.
Ryan Browning, QB, Tampa Gaither
Super sophomore completed 11 of 16 passes for 301 yards and five TDs and ran two times for 17 yards to guide the Cowboys past Tampa Wharton, 48-7.
Javari Barnett, RB, Tampa Bay Tech
Senior ran eight times for 100 yards and two TDs to march the Titans past Plant City Durant, 47-30,
Zylen Little, DL, Tampa Carrollwood Day School
Sophomore lineman (6-foot-1, 285 pounds) made eight tackles, including four solo and two for loss, to lead the Patriots past Community School of Naples, 48-7.
Khyrii Everett, LB/FB, Zephyrhills
Senior made a whopping 16 tackles, including 11 solo and two for loss, along with one sack to power the Bulldogs past South Sumter, 20-14.
Jaylen White, QB, Clearwater High
Senior went wild, passing for 115 yards and a TD and rushing 15 times for 165 yards and four scores to guide the Tornadoes past East Lake, 48-10.
Quinn Conrad, DB, Clearwater Calvary Christian
Junior made four tackles and two interceptions to power the Warriors past St. Petersburg High, 39-7.
Chase Burrill, QB, St. Petersburg Catholic
Junior completed 16 of 26 passes for 267 yards and four TDs and ran for a score to lead the Barons past Sarasota Out-of-Door Academy, 49-6.
Peter Pisano, K/P, Tampa Berkeley Prep
Senior boomed three kickoffs for 175 yards for a 58.3 yards-per-kick average and had two touchbacks to guide the Buccaneers to a 19-7 victory against Tampa Plant. He also punted once for 46 yards, and made two extra-point kicks and one field goal.
