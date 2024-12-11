How St. Thomas Aquinas is positioned for sixth straight Florida state title
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – The mark of a champion is being able to overcome adversity.
St. Thomas Aquinas has done that and more in a challenging, and yet, rewarding 2024 football season in Florida.
No matter the situation, the Raiders continue to find a way. They did so a couple of weeks ago in their regional finals 49-42 win at Atlantic. St. Thomas trailed by 20 points in the first quarter before rallying and winning in overtime.
After that heart-stopper, the Raiders were tested on the road yet again last week, edging Manatee, 16-13, in the state semifinals.
The task gets even tougher for St. Thomas (11-3) on Thursday against Lakeland (13-0) in the Class 5A state championship game at Pitbull Stadium on the Florida International University campus.
Showing the ability to battle back all season, the Raiders find themselves knocking on the door for a sixth consecutive crown.
How did St. Thomas Aquinas put itself in position for yet another championship? High School on SI breaks it down.
- Championship mentality: Defining what it takes to be a winner can be difficult to put into words. But whatever that “it factor” is, St. Thomas has it. If the program didn’t, the season would have ended on Nov. 11 at Atlantic. Trailing by 20 points early, and by more than two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, it would have been easy to fold up tent. Especially being on the road. Instead, coach Roger Harriott and the Raiders’ experienced coaching staff, repeatedly got the players to find ways to get the job done.
Lakeland will present a whole different set of obstacles, because the Dreadnaughts are among the top teams in the nation. They’re loaded with talent, and their program has its championship history too.
· The experience and leadership of Andrew Indorf: Andrew Indorf is among the most unsung quarterbacks in the state of Florida. The senior isn’t flashy, but he’s efficient and repeatedly executes the plays that need to be made.
A year ago, Indorf was masterful in the Raiders’ 31-28 victory over Homestead in the state finals in Tallahassee.
Now he looks to bring another state title for the Raiders. In 14 games, the gutsy QB has thrown for 2,700 yards on 69 percent passing, along with 30 touchdowns.
Against Manatee, Indorf threw the decisive touchdown pass to Branden Hoch in the fourth quarter.
Avoiding mistakes is a big part of Indorf’s success. Of his 309 attempts, he’s been intercepted just eight times.
· Sensational sophomore receivers: St. Thomas has its share of playmakers. A couple of standouts are Julius Jones and Ah’mari Stevens. Both are sophomore sensations.
Jones paced the team with 51 catches for 750 yards, and his six touchdowns are second most on the club.
Stevens added 518 yards in receptions and a team-high eight TDs. Against Atlantic, Stevens caught the game-winning TD pass, and finished that game with seven catches for 75 yards.
· Cedric Wyche II and the running game: Wyche has really elevated the running game, especially late in the season. The comeback at Atlantic comes to mind, as Wyche rushed for 145 yards and scored three touchdowns.
With all the weapons the Raiders have, sometimes it’s difficult for players to get their share of touchdowns. In Wyche’s case, the senior was leaned on more late in the year, and his 99 carries for 805 yards are team highs. So are his 11 touchdowns.
Wyche is averaging 8.1 yards per carry.
A shout out also goes to Chance Washington, a bruising rusher who has gained 725 yards, and chipped in with six touchdowns.
· Rushing the passer: The Raiders certainly are battle tested. They opened against a national powerhouse Bishop Gorman from Las Vegas, and also took on the likes of Columbus, Chaminade-Madonna and American Heritage. All are nationally-acclaimed schools.
What they have in common is the ability to throw the ball.
What St. Thomas is able to counter with is a strong pass rush. As a team, the Raiders have recorded 53 sacks. Trevor Sommers (8) and Daniel Norman (7) have led the charge.