How To Watch: Nike EYBL Scholastic tilt between Montverde Academy-La Lumiere (Indiana)
As the high school boys basketball comes near the final stages, Montverde Academy Eagles and La Lumiere (Indiana) square off in a battle between a couple of the top programs in the country.
Apart of the Nike EYBL Scholastic event, following the matchup between IMG Academy and Orangeville Academy (Canada), the contest between the Eagles and Lakers is slated to tip off at 7:30 p.m.
The Lakers boast a roster featuring standout seniors like Jalen Haralson (Notre Dame commit), Darius Adams (UConn commit), and Chuck Love (Loyola Chicago commit), who bring a mix of toughness and offensive firepower. Coming off a 2023-24 season where they finished ranked 14th nationally, La Lumiere will look to impose their physical brand of basketball and disrupt Montverde’s rhythm.
On the other side, Montverde Academy arrives as a perennial powerhouse with an equally impressive pedigree. The Eagles, who have claimed multiple national titles in recent years, feature a balanced attack led by a quartet of four-star seniors: CJ Ingram (Florida), Dante Allen (Villanova), Hudson Greer (Creighton), and Trent Sisley (Indiana).
Known for their high-octane offense and disciplined play, Montverde has a history of dominating big stages, including past victories over La Lumiere, such as an 89-61 rout last season.
Read down below for how you can watch tonight's game.
HOW TO WATCH
What: The Montverde Academy Eagles face the La Lumiere Lakes in high school boys basketball
When: 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET tonight, Feb. 21st
Where: IMG Academy | Bradenton, Florida
How to watch: You can watch this game on ESPN+
