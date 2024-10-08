Hurricane Milton's wrath already being felt by Florida high school football teams
While the entire state of Florida awaits the arrival of Hurricane Milton to make landfall in the wee hours of Thursday morning, the record breaking storm is already starting to make its presence felt.
According to a post by Cardinal Gibbons' football team on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Chiefs' home stadium has already flooded out due to rain fall from outer rain bands from Milton. Down below is the post by Cardinal Gibbons on Tuesday.
The current Category 5 hurricane is slated to reach the Sunshine State around 2 a.m., per weather forecasters and have a major impact on the western coastal areas of Florida, specifically in Tampa Bay and the South Suncoast regions.
When it comes to high school football games on the Week 8 slate, many games have been moved to next week because of the impending major storm slamming into the state.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl