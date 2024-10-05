High School

Hurricane Milton threatens Florida's Week 8 high school football slate

Currently a tropical storm, Milton is projected to hit Florida's Tampa Bay region on Wednesday as a Category 3 hurricane

Tropical Storm Milton on satellite just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. The current National Hurricane Center forecast projects Milton to become a strong Category 2 storm, making landfall Wednesday with 110 mph sustained winds.
Here we go, again.

Florida is still recovering from the effects from Hurricane Helene and now the state is preparing for another storm impacting by the middle next week, which will impact the Sunshine State's Week 8 high school football slate.

Tropical Storm Milton is gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico and making its way north towards what weather experts believe will be a landfall somewhere in Florida's Tampa Bay region, as a major hurricane. Wind speeds of up to 110 miles per hour are expected to impact the Gulf Coast. In addition, heavy rains, storm surge and power outages due to storm damage are expected.

After making landfall, the projected track of the storm has it moving across the state before it moves into the Atlantic Ocean.

School officials all across Florida are monitoring the issue at hand, with the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) sending out a social media post via X, formerly known as Twitter, notice to member schools on Saturday morning regarding the impending storm headed for the state and the importance of having a plan in place.

Down below is the X post from the FHSAA to member schools:

"Anticipated disturbance moving across the Gulf of Mexico and expected to be at or near major hurricane strength when it reaches the west coast of the Florida Peninsula mid week.

Make sure you’re having the conversations this week in your school to Think Ahead. Be Prepared. Have a Plan!"

Among the big games taking place throughout the state in Week 8 are:

Lakeland at Sebring

Venice at Sarasota Riverview

Lake Mary at Sanford Seminole

Miami Booker T. Washington at Homestead

Cocoa at Apopka

St. Thomas Aquinas at Chaminade-Madonna

Bartram Trail at Nease

Specially Fit Academy at Cardinal Mooney

Vanguard at Lecanto

Wiregrass Ranch at Mitchell

Niceville at Mosley

Bradford at Newberry

Raines at Madison County

Dunbar at Port Charlotte

Tate at Pace

Taylor County at Chiefland

Editors Note: We will have updates regarding any rescheduled/postponed/cancelled games throughout Florida and Georgia as we receive them.

Published
