Hurricane Milton threatens Florida's Week 8 high school football slate
Here we go, again.
Florida is still recovering from the effects from Hurricane Helene and now the state is preparing for another storm impacting by the middle next week, which will impact the Sunshine State's Week 8 high school football slate.
Tropical Storm Milton is gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico and making its way north towards what weather experts believe will be a landfall somewhere in Florida's Tampa Bay region, as a major hurricane. Wind speeds of up to 110 miles per hour are expected to impact the Gulf Coast. In addition, heavy rains, storm surge and power outages due to storm damage are expected.
After making landfall, the projected track of the storm has it moving across the state before it moves into the Atlantic Ocean.
School officials all across Florida are monitoring the issue at hand, with the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) sending out a social media post via X, formerly known as Twitter, notice to member schools on Saturday morning regarding the impending storm headed for the state and the importance of having a plan in place.
Down below is the X post from the FHSAA to member schools:
"Anticipated disturbance moving across the Gulf of Mexico and expected to be at or near major hurricane strength when it reaches the west coast of the Florida Peninsula mid week.
Make sure you’re having the conversations this week in your school to Think Ahead. Be Prepared. Have a Plan!"
Among the big games taking place throughout the state in Week 8 are:
Lakeland at Sebring
Venice at Sarasota Riverview
Lake Mary at Sanford Seminole
Miami Booker T. Washington at Homestead
Cocoa at Apopka
St. Thomas Aquinas at Chaminade-Madonna
Bartram Trail at Nease
Specially Fit Academy at Cardinal Mooney
Vanguard at Lecanto
Wiregrass Ranch at Mitchell
Niceville at Mosley
Bradford at Newberry
Raines at Madison County
Dunbar at Port Charlotte
Tate at Pace
Taylor County at Chiefland
Editors Note: We will have updates regarding any rescheduled/postponed/cancelled games throughout Florida and Georgia as we receive them.
