Illinois signee Jershaun Newton to miss FHSAA Class 1A title game versus Chaminade-Madonna: Report
One of the best players to ever come out of Pinellas County will be out of action come Wednesday night when Clearwater Central Catholic faces Chaminade-Madonna for the Class 1A state championship game.
According to a report by PrimeTime Preps' Bob Putnam, Illinois signee Jershaun Newton has been ruled out out Wednesday's 1A title game, dealing a huge blow to the Marauders heading in as heavy underdogs to the nationally-ranked Lions.
Newton was injured in the second half of CCC's 22-21 overtime victory over Cardinal Newman in last week's Class 1A state semifinal. The senior had rushed for 161 yards before exiting the contest due to the injury.
Stepping into his place was sophomore quarterback Khayse Barrett, who will make his second start of these playoffs. Barrett started in the Marauders' region final against Lakeland Christian, winning 35-14.
With Newton unable to go, expect the Marauders to lean a lot on their running back duo of Sean Cuono (Indiana signee) and Nasir Hutchinson to carry the load for the team. Keo Jenkins will also be an impact player on both sides of the ball for CCC if they look to bring home Pinellas County's first ever state championship. This is the first time a Pinellas team has reached a state final three consecutive years.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl