High School

Florida high school football coach ejected from Class 3A state semifinal

Sarasota Booker's Scottie Littles was ejected in the second half of the Tornadoes' loss to Raines

Andy Villamarzo

Booker High School head football coach Scottie Littles.
Booker High School head football coach Scottie Littles. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

In the heat of the Class 3A state semifinal between Raines and Sarasota Booker, disagreements by Tornadoes' coaches and game officials turned into ejections.

The ejections may have been what costed Sarasota Booker a shot to play for the Class 3A state championship on Friday night in Jacksonville.

Tornadoes head coach Scottie Littles, who is also the school's athletic director, and an unidentified assistant, were ejected in the second half of Sarasota Booker's 28-23 loss to Raines. Raines will face Miami Northwestern next Saturday night in the Class 3A state title game at Pitbull Stadium.

Down below is video of Littles and the assistant being escorted off of the field in the third quarter of the contest.

It's not the first time that Littles has been controversial as the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) suspended the Booker head football coach for six games and fined him $5,000 following an investigation stemming from violation of the association's recruiting rules. 

In addition to the penalties levied by the FHSAA, Booker High School suspended Littles for two games, but per the report, that will run concurrent with the association's suspension. Sarasota County Schools also placed Littles on a one-year probationary program, which included removal as head coach if Littles is found to have violated the recruiting policies ever again.

Florida high school football coach suspended and fined for recruiting violations

It wasn't the first time Littles had heard of complaints/allegations set forth against the program. Southeast High School filed a complaint with the FHSAA against Booker for delays in sending over its EL6 player transfer forms. The FHSAA has no rule or penalty against tardy/late transfer player forms.

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

