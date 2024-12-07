Florida high school football coach ejected from Class 3A state semifinal
In the heat of the Class 3A state semifinal between Raines and Sarasota Booker, disagreements by Tornadoes' coaches and game officials turned into ejections.
The ejections may have been what costed Sarasota Booker a shot to play for the Class 3A state championship on Friday night in Jacksonville.
Tornadoes head coach Scottie Littles, who is also the school's athletic director, and an unidentified assistant, were ejected in the second half of Sarasota Booker's 28-23 loss to Raines. Raines will face Miami Northwestern next Saturday night in the Class 3A state title game at Pitbull Stadium.
Down below is video of Littles and the assistant being escorted off of the field in the third quarter of the contest.
It's not the first time that Littles has been controversial as the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) suspended the Booker head football coach for six games and fined him $5,000 following an investigation stemming from violation of the association's recruiting rules.
In addition to the penalties levied by the FHSAA, Booker High School suspended Littles for two games, but per the report, that will run concurrent with the association's suspension. Sarasota County Schools also placed Littles on a one-year probationary program, which included removal as head coach if Littles is found to have violated the recruiting policies ever again.
Florida high school football coach suspended and fined for recruiting violations
It wasn't the first time Littles had heard of complaints/allegations set forth against the program. Southeast High School filed a complaint with the FHSAA against Booker for delays in sending over its EL6 player transfer forms. The FHSAA has no rule or penalty against tardy/late transfer player forms.
