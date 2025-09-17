IMG Academy Adds Wrestling, Taps Dr. Enock Francois to Lead Launch in 2026
Florida's IMG Academy, one of the nation's premier sports academies, is adding wrestling to its campus lineup, continuing a four-year run of new sports and positioning the Bradenton powerhouse to serve one of the fastest-growing participation bases in the U.S. The program will open with spring and summer camps in 2026, followed by the official boarding-school launch in August 2026.
Why it matters
- 11th varsity sport at IMG: Follows recent campus additions like softball and boys volleyball as the academy broadens year-round offerings.
- Riding real growth: Wrestling has seen a significant national participation surge (IMG notes a 129% increase in 2021–22), creating demand for high-level training and recruiting exposure.
- Built for college placement: IMG’s integration with NCSA College Recruiting (supporting 190,000+ wrestling student-athletes) gives prospects a direct path to next-level opportunities.
- The hire: Dr. Enock Francois named Wrestling Director
IMG has appointed Dr. Enock Francois to build and lead the new program. Francois arrives from the University of North Carolina (assistant under Rob Koll), with prior roles at Stanford, West Point, and Cornell.
Francois at a glance
- 3x collegiate All-American & national finalist (career 140–16)
- USA Wrestling Greco-Roman National Team (2017); 2016 Olympic Trials qualifier
- Ph.D. in Educational Leadership; advanced degrees in Special Education and Psychology
- Led K–12 Special Education and DEI initiatives; known for culture-first program building
“Wrestling thrives where discipline and development drive everything,” Francois said, noting his aim to field a program that competes nationally and graduates leaders.
What IMG says
- Mike Milliron (COO, Campus): Wrestling becomes IMG’s 11th sport, an “unrivaled milestone” as the school scales opportunities on and off the mat.
- Brian Nash (VP of Athletics): Launching four sports in four years underscores IMG’s unique growth; wrestling’s momentum makes 2026 an ideal start.
Backing from the sport’s elite
- Rich Bender (USA Wrestling): Calls the launch “game-changing,” elevating standards and access nationwide.
- Jordan Burroughs (Olympic champion): Says IMG “knows how to build champions” and expects that to carry over to wrestling.
- Rob Koll (UNC HC): Praises Francois’ intelligence, creativity and leadership, projecting IMG as a national contender under his direction.
Timeline for Launch
- Spring–Summer 2026: Introductory IMG Wrestling Camps (included in Camp Pass, with flexible dates, customizable programs and year-round training access).
- August 2026: Boarding-school program opens on IMG’s Bradenton campus.
- Extras: Camp Pass includes a year of IMG Academy+ resources and new wrestling content for skill development.
Quick facts (at a glance)
- Program: IMG Academy Wrestling (Bradenton, FL)
- Director: Dr. Enock Francois
- Camps start: Spring/Summer 2026
- Boarding program opens: August 2026
- Integrated recruiting: NCSA College Recruiting (wrestling)