IMG Academy announces plans to launch softball program in 2025
Ready or not, softball is coming to IMG Academy this fall.
According to a press release by the nationally recognized academy Wednesday afternoon, IMG Academy plans on breaking ground this week on state-of-the-art softball facilities, which will include four premier softball fields, batting cages, locker rooms and office space. The release states that the plans are to start softball competition elements some time in 2025 by offering developmental camps and eventually hosting team events prior to the formal start of the program in the fall semester of 2025.
“Introducing softball to our sport program offerings is a game-changing milestone for IMG Academy,” Chief Operating Officer Mike Milliron said via the press release. “I am incredibly proud of our team's relentless dedication to enhancing the experience for female student-athletes, broadening accessibility, and creating new opportunities. This investment truly embodies our purpose to empower even more student-athletes to win their future.”
According to the press release by IMG Academy, the Ascenders have tabbed Joey Lye as its softball director. Per the release, Lye played for Softball Canada for 12 years and earned a bronze medal in the 2021 Olympics. Over the span of a 14-year coaching career, Lye has held the head coaching position at institutions like Bucknell University, Lebanon Valley College, and Stevenson University.
"I am incredibly honored to be named IMG Academy's first Softball Director," Lye said via the press release by the academy. "This opportunity allows me to bring my passion for the game and my commitment to developing well-rounded student-athletes to a place globally known for excellence in sports education. My experience with Softball Canada, coupled with my background in coaching, playing and personal development, will enable me to build and lead a program empowering softball student-athletes to win their future at every level.”
The launch of the softball program at IMG Academy makes it the seventh sport offered on the girls side, joining basketball, golf, lacrosse, soccer, tennis, track & field and volleyball. Plenty of support was voiced at the launch of softball by the Ascenders, with former UCLA head coach Sue Enquist giving her thoughts.
“Today is a great day for the sport of softball. IMG Academy has set the standard for holistic development in the sports education space and to add softball as a sports program means the sport will benefit greatly from their future impact. I look forward to seeing what these future student-athletes will bring to the game," Enquist said via the press release.
IMG Academy starts a 12,062-mile national schedule on Thursday night vs. Corner Canyon (Utah)
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl