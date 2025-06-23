IMG Academy Girls 4x800m Relay Team Makes U.S. High School History with Record-Breaking Season Sweep
Historic Sweep: IMG Girls 4x800m Relay Wins All Four Majors
IMG Academy’s girls 4x800m relay team cemented its place in U.S. high school track and field history by becoming the first-ever team to win all four major national meets — the Millrose Games, New Balance Nationals Indoor, Penn Relays, and New Balance Nationals Outdoor — in a single season.
The team, made up of Aurora Bertelsen Del Solar, Mackenzie Winning, Danielle Graham (juniors), and Anyla Robinson (sophomore), also broke two national records, making them the fastest girls 4x800m team in high school history.
National Records and College-Level Times
At the Millrose Games, they posted a Florida No. 1 all-time indoor time of 8:55.47.
At New Balance Nationals Indoor, they broke the national record with an 8:46.04.
At the Penn Relays, they went even faster — 8:40.51, a time that would have won at the collegiate level.
The streak concluded with a national title at New Balance Nationals Outdoor.
IMG Director Praises Dedication and Dominance
“This is one of the most talented groups of girls we have seen in the history of high school track and field,” said Mark Napier, IMG Academy Director of Track and Field. “To have only started training together in August and already broken national records is a testament to their commitment and the IMG developmental system.”
All four athletes are returning to IMG Academy next year, making the possibility of more records and titles very real.
More IMG National Champions at New Balance Nationals
IMG Academy sent 54 athletes to New Balance Nationals Outdoor — more than any other high school — and came away with 29 All-Americans across 20 finals events. Notable champions included:
- Yuliya Maslouskaya: Girls heptathlon national champion with the No. 2 U.S. all-time score, trailing only Olympian Anna Hall.
- Winston Schroder: Boys decathlon national champion — the first freshman ever to win this event at nationals.
- Michael Swanson: Set a freshman meet record in the 400m (48.77) at Indoor Nationals.
- Reegan Clutter: Freshman champion and meet record-holder in the javelin.
- Boys 4x800m: 4th in the nation, earning All-American honors.
- Garrett McNeil: Second place in the pentathlon (Indoor Nationals), All-American.
IMG’s Historic Year Across All Sports
- This track and field triumph capped a dominant year across IMG sports:
- Girls National Basketball Team: Won their first Chipotle National Championship.
- Varsity Football: Claimed a second straight SSIA State Championship.
- Wakana Sonobe (Tennis): Won the Australian Open Junior title, now ranked World Junior No. 1.
- Girls Lacrosse: Broke into the Top 20 USA Lacrosse national rankings for the first time.