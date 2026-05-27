IMG Academy Introduces Jackson Johnson as Its New Boys Basketball Head Coach

IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, has named Jackson Johnson head coach of its boys basketball national team. Jackson Johnson, most recently the head coach at The Newman School in Massachusetts, was introduced this week to replace Sean McAloon, whom the school parted ways with in March.

Johnson takes over one of the most coveted positions in high school basketball, while McAloon departed after posting a 193-60 record with the Ascenders, including a 20-9 mark last season and a national championship in 2019.

IMG Signs former Newman School (MA) Coach, Jackson Johnson

Johnson is a former Division I college guard, who played at Tulane University, and served as Newman’s head coach since 2022.

Johnson compiled a 108-49 record in four seasons at Newman, including a 69-12 record and two straight NEPSAC Class AAA championships the last two seasons.

Accepting the IMG job is a bit of a homecoming for Johnson, who played his high school basketball in Florida at Ponte Vedra High School. He inherits an IMG roster expected to feature 7-foot centers Jack Liu and Ahmadou Touray.

Why IMG Chose Johnson

IMG Academy Vice President of Athletics, Brian Nash, praised Johnson's leadership qualities.

"Jackson is an exceptional leader who has consistently demonstrated the ability to build winning programs while prioritizing student-athlete development and long-term success," said Nash. "Our basketball program consistently competes at the highest level, making this one of the premier coaching roles in youth sports, and we're excited for Jackson to play a major role in continuing that success."

Johnson's track record of player development is another quality that attracted IMG to him.

"Coach Jackson has established himself as one of the top young coaches in the country through his ability to develop student-athletes, build culture, and compete at the highest level," said Mike Gillian, Director of Basketball at IMG Academy. "His passion for teaching the game, combined with his experience leading nationally ranked programs and preparing student-athletes for the next level, makes him an outstanding fit for IMG Academy."

Johnson also received praise from University of Michigan head coach Dusty May.

"Coach Johnson is a fantastic coach with a bright basketball mind and a tireless work ethic," said May. "Winning the national prep championship last season is a testament to his ability to coach championship-level basketball. I look forward to seeing him thrive in his new role."

Built Through Player Development

When Johnson was first hired as a graduate assistant at Tulane, his alma mater, he was working directly with Mike Dunleavy Sr. and Ron Hunter, two individuals who have extensive success as coaches and played key roles in Johnson's development.

Johnson also helped shape the careers of Melvin Frazier, who was the 35th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and multiple NBA G League players.

Newman Quickly Finds a Successor

Newman announced late Friday that it has also found its new head basketball coach, as it has hired former St. Mark's head coach Justin Perron.

St. Mark's, a day and boarding school in Southborough, Massachusetts, had great success under Perron. Last season, Perron led the Winged Lions to a 19-6 record and earned the No. 1 seed in the NEPSAC Tournament, where they defeated Brooks School and the Masters School before a championship comeback against Canterbury. The title was St. Mark's first NEPSAC championship since 2012.