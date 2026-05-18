National Title Contender High School Football Program Reveals 2026 Schedule

One of the premier high school football programs in the country has revealed the schedule for the upcoming 2026 season.

IMG Academy out of Bradenton, Florida, will play a loaded slate of games against some of the best teams from around the United States. The Ascenders have schools from Utah, Texas, Hawaii, Virginia, Indiana, New Jersey, Maryland, Florida and even the United Kingdom on the docket.

Last year, IMG Academy went a perfect 9-0, finishing the season ranked fifth by High School On SI .

IMG Academy Once Again Takes On The Best Of The Best On The Gridiron

Up first for the Ascenders will be a trip to Utah to take on Lone Peak in Highland. The Knights finished the 2025 season with a record of 8-5 overall, falling to Corner Canyon in the Class 6A state championship game.

IMG Academy returns home to close out August with a date vs. Cornerstone Christian from San Antonio, Texas, who went 6-4 a year ago. They remain in Florida, welcoming in Honolulu, Hawaii’s power, St. Louis, who won five games in 2025.

The First Academy from Orlando follows on the road before back-to-back home games vs. Legacy School of Sports Sciences from Spring, Texas and The St. James Academy out of Springfield, Virginia. The First Academy is coming off a 5-5 season, Legacy School of Sports Sciences went 6-4 in 2025 and The St. James Academy went 8-1, with the lone loss coming to St. Frances Academy.

Top National High School Football Program Will Play Overseas This Year

IMG Academy heads to Indiana in October to take on New Palestine followed up by a trip to London and the United Kingdom to play the NFL Academy. New Palestine finished 14-0 and won the Class 5A Indiana high school football title for a second consecutive season.

The season concludes with Princeton, New Jersey’s Hun School at home to close out October, with November 13 being a meeting vs. St. Frances Academy of Baltimore, Maryland. The Panthers won the Overtime Nationals championship over Corner Canyon last fall, finishing 9-1.

Last year, IMG Academy defeated Hun, 31-13, as the Raiders went 8-4.

Jayden Wade Leads Loaded Roster Into 2026 For IMG Academy

One of the leaders for the Ascenders is University of Georgia commit Jayden Wade , as the Class of 2028 quarterback made his intentions known this past November. As a sophomore, Wade threw for 1,376 yards and 20 touchdowns with just two interceptions on 119 attempts.

Wade is also the leading returning rusher, having racked up 254 yards and three TDs, as the Ascenders must replace 1,110-yard producer Lekhy Thompkins. Top receivers Eric McFarland, Osani Gayles and Zion White return for the offense.

Ascenders Continue To Produce NFL Players

IMG Academy has not only become a high school football power that pushes out high-level college football players, but one that produces NFL Draft picks and future legends of the gridiron.

Since 2018, the program has had 25 players drafted in the NFL , with at least one first round pick each season since 2020. The 2026 NFL Draft featured both Carnell Tate and Francis Mauigoa from IMG Academy being picked early, as others selected in the first round in past years include Tyler Booker, Jihaad Campbell, JC Latham, J.J. McCarthy, Nolan Smith, Evan Neal, Greg Newsome II and Cesar Ruiz.

2026 IMG Academy Football Schedule

Aug. 21 - at Lone Peak (Utah)

Aug. 29 - Cornerstone Christian (Texas)

Sept. 5 - St. Louis (Hawaii)

Sept. 18 - at The First Academy (Florida)

Sept. 25 - Legacy School of Sports Sciences (Texas)

Oct. 3 - The St. James Academy (Virginia)

Oct. 9 - at New Palestine (Indiana)

Oct. 16 - at London vs. NFL Academy

Oct. 31 - Hun School (New Jersey)

Nov. 13 - at St. Frances Academy (Maryland)