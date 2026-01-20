IMG Academy Makes a Splash by Hiring Olympic Gold Medalist John Hargis to Lead New Swimming Program
IMG Academy continues its rapid expansion into elite Olympic-pathway sports with the announcement of John Hargis as the program’s first Director of Swimming. The hire marks a major milestone as IMG prepares to officially launch IMG Academy Swimming in 2027.
Swimming becomes the third new sport added by IMG Academy in the past year, following the introduction of Wrestling and Boys Volleyball, further reinforcing the institution’s commitment to offering world-class development across a wide range of disciplines.
An Olympic Champion at the Helm
John Hargis brings one of the most accomplished résumés in American swimming to Bradenton. A gold medalist at the 1996 Olympic Games as a member of the U.S. men’s 4×100-meter medley relay team, Hargis combines elite competitive pedigree with more than two decades of high-level coaching experience.
Following his Olympic career, Hargis built a distinguished coaching résumé that includes head coaching stints at the University of Pittsburgh and Penn State, along with stops at Auburn, UNLV, and Arkansas–Little Rock. He also led the Little Rock Dolphins swim club, developing numerous conference and national-level athletes while earning a reputation as a coach focused on long-term athlete development.
A State-of-the-Art Aquatic Center on the Way
IMG Academy Swimming will be anchored by a new, Olympic-caliber Aquatic Center currently under construction on IMG’s 600-acre campus. Scheduled to open in March 2027, the facility is designed to support elite training, competition, camps, and long-term athlete development.
Swimming camps will begin in the summer of 2027, followed by the launch of IMG Academy’s boarding school swimming program in the fall, positioning IMG as a global destination for aspiring swimmers.
Building a Global Standard in Swimming Development
IMG Academy leadership believes Hargis is uniquely qualified to shape the program from the ground up.
“Launching swimming required a truly world-class leader,” said IMG Academy Vice President of Athletics Brian Nash. “John’s Olympic experience, coaching success, and passion for developing the whole student-athlete make him the perfect person to lead this program.”
For Hargis, the opportunity represents more than a new role — it’s a chance to build something lasting.
“Adding swimming to IMG Academy is a significant moment for the sport,” Hargis said. “My focus is on assembling the right people and creating a program that will stand as a global benchmark for swimming.”
With elite leadership in place and world-class facilities on the horizon, IMG Academy Swimming is poised to make waves well beyond 2027.