J. J. McCarthy Has Been a Winner Since His IMG Academy Days

Prior to his first NFL start, we examine McCarthy's origins as a winner during his days as a high school quarterback

MycKena Guerrero

IMG Academy's JJ Mccarthy (9) throws against Ravenwood during the first half at Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Rhs Img 092520 An 012
IMG Academy's JJ Mccarthy (9) throws against Ravenwood during the first half at Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Rhs Img 092520 An 012 / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Everybody is talking about and anticipating J.J. McCarthy making his NFL debut for the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football against Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears, but let's rewind it back to his IMG Academy football days.

McCarthy over the years has showed strength, talent and value to every program he's been led. That's why he's always been a winner. According to 247 Sports the Class of 2021 IMG grad was a 4-star quarterback and No. 38th ranked overall recruit in his class. Before transferring to IMG and getting the Ascenders a National Championship, as well as an unbeaten season in his senior year in 2020, he also won an Illinois state title at Nazareth Academy.

During his high school reign McCArthy went 36-2 and threw for a more than 7,900 yards and 94 touchdowns. The fact that McCarthy is got two championship's in high school with two different programs shows how much leadership and talent he brings to thee field.

Michigan fans with \"I heart JJ\" body paint watch warmups before a game against Northern Illinois at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. 09182021 Umfbpregame 17 Michigan sign, J.J. McCarthy / Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

McCarthy ended his College career as a National Champion

J.J. McCarthy has the grit and dog in him. The former 4-star quarterback committed fairly early (May 11, 2019) to Michigan where he ended his college career with a 15-0 season and a national title in 2024, when the Wolverines defeated the Washington Huskies, 34-14, in the title game.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy misses the trophy to celebrate 34-13 win over Washington at the national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. / Junfu Han/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

J.J. McCarthy is a competitor at heart and with his return to the field for the first time since suffering a knee injury during preseason, last year, we are all waiting to see him bring that intensity and winning mentality to the field. Watch video below to see his his high school highlights from IMG Academy.

MycKena Guerrero
MYCKENA GUERRERO

For the past eight years Myckena Guerrero has been working with great, talented individuals in the sports industry and beyond. Her goal is to show the world the authentic stories behind the helmets of their favorite athletes. Myckena graduated from California State University of Sacramento with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications. She has been honored to interview athletes from all levels and walks of life including Steph Curry, Jerome Bettis, Canelo Alvarez, Larry Fitzgerald, Bryce Young, DJ Uiagalelei Trevor Lawrence, Allyson Felix, and Abby Wombach.

