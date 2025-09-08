J. J. McCarthy Has Been a Winner Since His IMG Academy Days
Everybody is talking about and anticipating J.J. McCarthy making his NFL debut for the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football against Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears, but let's rewind it back to his IMG Academy football days.
McCarthy over the years has showed strength, talent and value to every program he's been led. That's why he's always been a winner. According to 247 Sports the Class of 2021 IMG grad was a 4-star quarterback and No. 38th ranked overall recruit in his class. Before transferring to IMG and getting the Ascenders a National Championship, as well as an unbeaten season in his senior year in 2020, he also won an Illinois state title at Nazareth Academy.
During his high school reign McCArthy went 36-2 and threw for a more than 7,900 yards and 94 touchdowns. The fact that McCarthy is got two championship's in high school with two different programs shows how much leadership and talent he brings to thee field.
McCarthy ended his College career as a National Champion
J.J. McCarthy has the grit and dog in him. The former 4-star quarterback committed fairly early (May 11, 2019) to Michigan where he ended his college career with a 15-0 season and a national title in 2024, when the Wolverines defeated the Washington Huskies, 34-14, in the title game.
J.J. McCarthy is a competitor at heart and with his return to the field for the first time since suffering a knee injury during preseason, last year, we are all waiting to see him bring that intensity and winning mentality to the field. Watch video below to see his his high school highlights from IMG Academy.