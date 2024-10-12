Jakobe Green high on Georgia following recent visit
Niceville (Florida) 2026 offensive lineman Jakobe Green is beginning to make a name for himself not only on the Florida Panhandle, but the rest of the state as a junior.
The 6-foot-4, 330-pound offensive lineman has started to put together a list of schools that have already offered him, including Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Central Michigan, Florida A&M, Maryland, UMass, Miami (FL), Ole Miss, Troy, UAB and USF.
Green's most recent visit to Athens on Oct. 5th between Georgia and Auburn, left an impression on the 2026 lineman, in which the Niceville junior believes it could be the first of many trips to see the Bulldogs. Georgia has yet to offer the junior lineman.
"My Georgia visit went good," Green said. "I had a good time with the coaches. Good time with the players. Atmosphere was great. Felt good. It was the first time for me going to their game. I know I got many more to come, but that felt good."
When asked what would be next on his schedule, Green pointed to the upcoming Miami (FL)-Florida State game on October 26th as his next visit to a school. The Hurricanes-Seminoles game will be played down at Hard Rock Stadium in late October.
Green has already made a couple unofficial visits to Florida State, according to 247Sports and will be making his second visit to Miami (FL), with his last trip coming back on April 16th.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl