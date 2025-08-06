Jaquatin Victrum tabbed as Miami Northwestern interim head football coach in 2025
Miami Northwestern has named Jaquatin Victrum, who also graduated from the school in 2013, was named the school's interim head football coach for the 2025 season on Tuesday, according to Brandon Odoi of Football Hotbed.
Victrum is replacing Teddy Bridgewater, who was previously suspended for the 2025 high school football season. He opted to not coach the reigning Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 3A champions and instead signed a 1-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday to assume the backup to Baker Mayfield.
Victrum was previously the school's junior varsity head coach, as well as a graduate of Clark Atlanta University in 2017, where he played defensive back before being promoted as the school's interim coach this fall.
Miami Northwestern Still Under Investigation
It is unknown if Bridgewater will be allowed to return to the sidelines once the investigation is lifted, as last month. Bridgewater was suspended by the school for making impermissible benefits to help fans cover team expenses that were not paid by the school. The benefits included Uber rides ($1,300) as well as pre-game meals ($2,200) during the season.
Miami Northwestern Could See A Postseason Ban
During the 2024 season, The First Academy in Orlando faced a similar situation where it faced a $36,000 fine and a 2-year postseason ban, which is set to be lifted following the upcoming season. The Royals were also forced to vacate all nine of their wins last season for having 10 student-athletes participate in off-season activities, before they were enrolled at the school.
Miami Northwestern Has High Expectations In 2025
The Bulls are coming off a 12-2 record in 2024 where they won the Florida Class 3A State Championship Game, defeating Raines, 41-0, and Bridgewater took home the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 3A Football Coach of the Year award.
The Bulls check in at No. 5 in the Preseason High School on SI Florida Football Top 25 Rankings.
Miami Northwestern Still Has A Loaded Roster For The 2025 Season
Even without its head coach, Miami Northwestern appears to once again be destined to be one of the favorites to win the Class 3A state title in 2025. The Bulls are led by five-star senior wide receiver Calvin Russell (Syracuse commit), four-star senior defensive lineman James Johnson (Georgia commit), and four-star senior safety Tedarius Hughes (Florida State commit). Another name worth noting this upcoming season will be sophomore quarterback Neimann Lawrence, who currently has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami, and several others.
Miami Northwestern will open the 2025 season on Saturday, August 23rd against Orange Lutheran (California) at Traz Powell Stadium.
