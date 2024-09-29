Jeremiah Smith, former Chaminade Madonna star WR, makes ridiculous one-hand grab
It seems like every week, Ohio State true freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is making a highlight reel-type of play.
His latest highlight wowed folks all across social media when the former Chaminade-Madonna star made a ridiculous one-handed grab in third quarter of Ohio State's game against Michigan State.
Needless to say, Smith's haul could be an early candidate for catch of the year. Down below is video of the impressive catch.
SBLive’s 2023 all-state Florida high school football award winners: Chaminade-Madonna's Jeremiah Smith is player of the year
Smith made quite the name for himself the last two years of his high school playing days at Chaminade Madonna, playing a key role in the Lions’ back-to-back Class 1M state championships.
He made a very similar grab in the 2022 Class 1M state championship game against Clearwater Central Catholic in Tallahassee.
Smith finished his final high school season in 2023 with 90 receptions for 1,389 yards and 19 touchdowns. From the 2022 season to 2023, Smith improved on his own numbers from well over a year ago, with 27 more catches and 291 yards.
En route to helping lead the Lions to the Class 1M state championship in 2023, Smith had one of his most memorable performances in a 61-21 victory against Bergen Catholic (New Jersey). Smith went berserk by hauling in a ridiculous 17 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns.
Adding to his plethora of awards, Smith received the prestigious Nat Moore Trophy given to the best player out of South Florida.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl