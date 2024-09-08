Former Chaminade-Madonna star WR flashes same big-play ability at Ohio State
Make that three touchdowns so far for former Chaminade-Madonna star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.
The Ohio State true freshman scored his third touchdown as a Buckeye, this time showing off the speed on a 70-yard catch-and-run touchdown pass from Will Howard. Smith is already showing why he was considered one, if not the consensus best player of the Class of 2024 coming out of high school.
Last week at the 2:44 mark of the Akron-Ohio State game is when Smith scored his first touchdown as a Buckeye, a 16-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Will Howard. It would be the first of two scores in the victory over the Zips.
SBLive’s 2023 all-state Florida high school football award winners: Chaminade-Madonna's Jeremiah Smith is player of the year
Smith made quite the name for himself the last two years of his high school playing days at Chaminade Madonna, playing a key role in the Lions’ back-to-back Class 1M state championships.
Smith ended the 2023 season with 90 receptions for 1,389 yards and 19 touchdowns. From the 2022 season to 2023, Smith improved on his own numbers from well over a year ago, with 27 more catches and 291 yards.
En route to helping lead the Lions to the Class 1M state championship in 2023, Smith had one of his most memorable performances in a 61-21 victory against Bergen Catholic (New Jersey). Smith went berserk by hauling in a ridiculous 17 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns.
Adding to his plethora of awards, Smith received the prestigious Nat Moore Trophy given to the best player out of South Florida.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl