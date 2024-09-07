Vote: Which Florida high school football program has the best social media team?
All the fad across the country circles around the use of social media to help promote mostly anything when it comes to sports in general.
It's no different when it comes to Florida high school football, as many programs throughout the state feature top end social media teams and endlessly promoting their product.
Now we take it a step further and pluck out 20 of the top social media teams when it comes to high school football in Sunshine State. What we used to determine in which programs we selected was consistency in posting, use of graphics/photos and also in-game/post-game scoring. All aforementioned contributes in having an elite high school football social media team.
If you feel like your program's social media team was left out, we are accepting nominations as well along the way. Email nominations at villamarzo@scorebooklive.com.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6th. The winner will be announced the following day after the poll closes. Here are the nominees:
Miami Northwestern Bulls (Miami, FL)
St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders (Fort Lauderdale, FL)
The First Academy Royals (Orlando, FL)
Tarpon Springs Spongers (Tarpon Springs, FL)
Manatee Hurricanes (Bradenton, FL)
Lincoln Trojans (Tallahassee, FL)
Sanford Seminole 'Noles (Sanford, FL)
Venice Indians (Venice, FL)
Leesburg Yellow Jackets (Leesburg, FL)
Mosley Dolphins (Lynn Haven, FL)
Fivay Falcons (Hudson, FL)
Somerset Academy-Canyons Cougars (Boynton Beach, FL)
Bradford Tornadoes (Starke, FL)
Plant Panthers (Tampa, FL)
Fort Walton Beach Vikings (Fort Walton Beach, FL)
Dunnellon Tigers (Dunnellon, FL)
IMG Academy Ascenders (Bradenton, FL)
West Boca Raton Bulls (Boca Raton, FL)
Bartram Trail Bears (Saints Johns, FL)
Jesuit Tigers (Tampa, FL)
