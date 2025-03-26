Joesph Nieves steps down as Milton (Florida) head boys basketball coach
According to Brian Lester of the Navarre Press, Milton (Florida) head boys basketball coach Joseph Nieves has stepped down from his coaching position after two seasons with the program.
Nieves led the Panthers to two consecutive regional playoff appearances as well as two 20-win seasons in his tenure. Milton reached the regional semifinals this season before losing to 6A semifinalist Tocoi Creek and had their season come to an end during the regional quarterfinals to Wiregrass Ranch in 2023-2024.
Nieves took over the Panthers program before the 2023-2024 season for Cameron Belden who spent three seasons with the program from 2020 to 2023.
During the 2024-2025 season, Milton finished with a 20-8 record, which followed a 20-7 record last season. Since 2012, the Panthers have won 20 or more games in a single season five times.
Since the start of the 2017-2018 season, the Panthers will now be seeking their fourth new head boys basketball coach.
