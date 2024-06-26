Joseph Troupe commits to Temple; Rapper Plies gives shout out
TAMPA, FLORIDA- Florida rapper Plies has been a big fan of under the radar players throughout the state of Florida.
When Berkeley Prep 2025 running back Joseph Troupe announced on Wednesday morning that he was committing to Temple, Plies felt obliged to give a shout to one of the state's underrated players.
Using his X platform, Plies gave a shout out to Troupe, who impressed the Florida-based rapper after helping lead Berkeley Prep to the Class 2M state championship last season.
"This Kid In My Opinion Is The Biggest Steal In The State Of Florida! He’s A MAN AMONGST BOYS! A Homerun Hitter From Anywhere On The Field! An Every Down Back. A True Grinder! He’s The Definition Of Hard Work! An More Important An Elite Character Kid!"
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound tailback paired up with Dalls Golden, a Notre Dame commit, and formed one of the toughest backfield duos in the Sunshine State.
Last season for the Buccaneers, Troupe carried the rock 237 times for 1,510 yards and 16 touchdowns. The hard runner also caught nine passes out of the backfield for 82 yards and a score.
Troupe also had offers on the table from schools like Arkansas State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Coastal Carolina, Delaware, East Carolina, Florida A&M, Furman, James Madison, Rhode Island, Toledo, USF, UTSA and Western Kentucky.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl