Keiser University, ESPN West Palm Beach to host 7v7 tournament, girls flag football showcase
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA- This upcoming weekend will feature one of the top flag football tournaments of the summer in the Palm Beach/Treasure Coast region.
Keiser University and ESPN West Palm Beach are teaming up to host their annual 7v7 flag football tournament, girls flag football showcase this upcoming Saturday (June 29th). The tourney will take place at Keiser University's practice fields, featuring a field of 16 teams from throughout the region.
“I think all the programs are very successful programs that have high aspirations for the upcoming season as we do," West Boca Raton head coach Dylan Potts said to ESPN West Palm Beach. "So, I think it’s always good to get the best of the best playing against each other because I know as a coach the summer is meant to get our guys ready for the season so the only way to do that is to play against the best of the best.”
The 16 teams from Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast will take part in the tournament via pool play to start the day. Bracket play will follow, with a $1,000-dollar prize awarded to winning team. There's also a senior showcase for girls flag football before bracket play between team Palm Beach County and team Treasure Coast.
Down below are the brackets and teams that will be in the tournament this upcoming weekend.
Treasure Pool
Benjamin, Dr. Joaquin Garcia, Santaluces, Vero Beach
Beach Pool
Fort Pierce Central, Jensen Beach, Jupiter Christian
Coast Pool
Martin County, Cardinal Newman, King's Academy, St. Andrew's
Palm Pool
Delray Beach Atlantic, Palm Beach Central, West Boca Raton, Fort Pierce Westwood
The winner of the tournament last season was Fort Pierce Westwood, but the Panthers will have to get through a difficult field of teams to repeat as champions.
A slew of teams are considered fringe state championship contending clubs, including Benjamin, Cardinal Newman, Palm Beach Central and Vero Beach. Each program features multiple Power Five prospects on their respective team.
“Some outstanding coaches led by some outstanding coaches," Jensen Beach head coach Tim Caffey said to ESPN West Palm Beach.
“Hats off to Keiser I really appreciate them for allowing us to come down there and the kids to get some extra work. As you know, defense is a lot of read and react. Offense you have to get in a rhythm. This gives kids an opportunity to get familiar with each other, quarterbacks to get some timing and rhythm with the wide receivers. So, it’s just some great extra work that Keiser is allowing the High Schools to come down and get some work in and I really appreciate it.”
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl