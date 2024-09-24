High School

Lake Gibson at Lakeland: Live score updates

Live scoring updates and big plays as the nation's No. 15 team, Lakeland, hosts Lake Gibson in rare Tuesday night high school football encounter

Gary Adornato

No. 15 Lakeland will be in action Tuesday night, hosting Lake Gibson, after the contest was moved from Friday night as a precaution in advance of Hurricane Helene.
No. 15 Lakeland will be in action Tuesday night, hosting Lake Gibson, after the contest was moved from Friday night as a precaution in advance of Hurricane Helene. / Matt Christopher

LAKE GIBSON AT LAKELAND

1

2

3

4

F

Lake Gibson

Lakeland

(Refresh this post repeatedly for updates)

LIVE UPDATES

LAKELAND VS. LAKE WALES

PREGAME

- We are less than 30 minutes from the start of tonight's game. Get comforable and follow along for our live updates. Just keep refreshing this post for the latest updates.

- Kickoff is scheduled for 7 pm.

- Lakeland (4-0), ranked No. 15 in the latest Top 25 SBLive/SI National High School Football Rankings, hosts Lake Gibson (2-2) in a rare Tuesday night high school football game, which was moved up from Friday in order to avoid an impact from Hurricane Helene, which is slated to hit the area Thursday.

Published |Modified
Gary Adornato

GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

Home/Florida