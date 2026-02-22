Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony Live Updates: All the Big Moments From Milan Cortina

The 2026 Milan Cortina Games are officially coming to an end after two-plus weeks of incredible performances from athletes all across the world.

In true Olympic fashion, the Winter Games will host a closing ceremony on Sunday to showcase all of the amazing medal-winning performances from Milan Cortina. We’ll be tracking the event here with live updates. Like in the opening ceremony, there will likely be plenty of surprises for viewers watching at home.

Team USA finished the Winter Olympics with 33 medals and 12 gold medals specifically—they finished with the second-most gold medals behind Norway’s 18. Team USA’s flag bearers will be two gold medalists from this year’s Games—figure skater Evan Bates and women’s hockey captain Hilary Knight.

Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony Live Updates

