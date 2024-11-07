Lake Highland Prep and Westminster Christian win FHSAA volleyball crowns
WINTER HAVEN – Lake Highland Prep won its seventh girls volleyball state championship Wednesday after topping Tampa Berkeley Prep 3-1 in the Class 3A final at the FHSAA state tournament at Polk State College.
LHP won 25-15, 12-25, 25-15 and 25-21 to seize its first state championship since 2019.
“It is the most magical moment of my life, definitely,” said senior outside hitter Kierstin Bevelle, who is committed to Florida Atlantic. “It is just such a relief after all the hard work that Coach (Katie Gallagher) puts us through, all the practices and the ice-cold tubs. There’s been a lot of work to get this gold medal."
LHP was led by senior outside hitter Elena Maynule with 13 kills and 20 digs. Bevelle was a force, dishing out nine kills with 10 digs. Freshman Juliet Torres added seven kills and seven digs.
“We just put it in our brain that this is what we want. Last year, we fell short at the state semis, so we just knew that we had to give it our all, 24-7,” Bevelle said.
Midway through the third set, with LHP leading 14-11, Maynule went to the floor on a dig attempt but ended up banging her head hard on the gym floor. Play was stopped and she was down for several minutes. She eventually arose and seemed to play even harder and with more purpose the rest of the game.
“It pumped me up,” said Maynule, who is committed to Columbia. “This has been the goal and I wasn’t going to graduate without that ring. I kinda hit my head. I was fine. I wanted to do this for my Natalie (Harris), she tore her ACL. I just wanted to do it for her.”
Gallagher, who was also the head coach behind the 2019 state title, also won three state championships as a setter at LHP during her playing career. But of the five state titles, she pointed to this one as the sweetest.
Westminster Christian wins 2A crown after 6 trips to the title game
Westminster Christian shattered any invisible barriers and won the Class 2A girls volleyball state championship Wednesday at the FHSAA state finals, topping Ocala Trinity Catholic 3-1 at Polk State College.
“We did it, we did it and I am so happy about it,” said Westminster head coach Julie Doan Kurenum, who is now in her 20th season with the Warriors. “We just kept talking to each other about no breaks, and to keep fighting.”
It was Westminster’s sixth consecutive trip to the state title game but its first state title since 2015 when Westminster won the 5A title. Westminster also won the 3A state championship in 2013.
“I have been waiting for this forever, since sixth grade,” said senior Zoey Matias, who is committed to Missouri. “I have been to the state finals every single year and we couldn’t pull through. But this year, I was a senior, and I was not going to back down and let my team lose again. It’s the happiest day of my life.”
Westminster Christian (22-5) took down Trinity in four sets, winning 25-22, 27-25, 24-26 and 25-13. Matias was one of the main forces, racking up 18 kills with 27 digs.
Westminster Christian junior outside hitter Gigi Artiles, who is committed to Georgia, also led the Warriors with 21 kills and 23 digs. She said the memories of being a state runner-up five times isn’t erased, but this is a great day.
“This is our comeback,” Artiles said. “After set three, we were just really focused on coming out strong. I think we decided to play as a family and we were going to have fun. The last set, we just left it all on the court, and I am so proud of our team.”
Westminster Christian appeared to be on the verge of a clean three-set sweep, leading 22-18 in the third set, but Trinity stormed back and forced a fourth set.